Film Screening: Aurora's Sunrise

Date:

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Location Details:

Albany Library, Edith Stone Room, 1247 Marin Ave, Albany

Join us for a screening of Aurora's Sunrise — the extraordinary story of Aurora Madriganian, a young Armenian girl who survived the 1915 genocide, made her way to New York, and went on to star in one of Hollywood's earliest blockbusters about her own life. The film blends storybook animation, video testimony, and rediscovered footage from her lost silent epic. The screening opens a conversation about the deep connections between the Armenian genocide and Palestine.