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Film Screening: Aurora's Sunrise
Date:
Saturday, May 23, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine
Location Details:
Albany Library, Edith Stone Room, 1247 Marin Ave, Albany
Join us for a screening of Aurora's Sunrise — the extraordinary story of Aurora Madriganian, a young Armenian girl who survived the 1915 genocide, made her way to New York, and went on to star in one of Hollywood's earliest blockbusters about her own life. The film blends storybook animation, video testimony, and rediscovered footage from her lost silent epic. The screening opens a conversation about the deep connections between the Armenian genocide and Palestine.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/film-screenin...
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 17, 2026 4:55PM
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