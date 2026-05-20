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From the Open-Publishing Calendar
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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/23/2026
San Francisco Labor & Workers

AI, Teamsters Torture, Labor & Human Rights: WorkWeek Panel

AI Inward Facing Cameras In UPS Trucks
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iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 23, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/ds7n0QNQSBuiNxQNskUXXg
AI, Teamsters Torture, Labor & Human Rights: WorkWeek Panel
May 23, 2026 10AM PST

Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/ds7n0QNQSBuiNxQNskUXXg

The unregulated introduction of AI has consequences for working people, Teamsters and all truck drivers.

This WorkWeek Panel will look at how inward facing AI inferred cameras are creating cataracts and tumors on Teamsters throughout the country. We will look at the technology and why this dangerous technology has been allowed to be introduced in the workplace for millions of workers. It will also look at how millions of drivers jobs are threatened by autonomous trucks and what working people and unions can do about it.

Panel:

Eric Johnson IBT 190
UPS Line Driver Chris Schafer
IBT 100 Rob Nixon IBT Local 100 Wayne Atkins
IBT Local 100

Sponsored by WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

You are invited to a Zoom meeting.
When: May 21, 2026 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/ds7n0QNQSBuiNxQNskUXXg

Additonal Media:
Cameras At UPS, AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric Johnson
https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E

Teamsters Demand Stop The Torture! Infrared Cameras Out Of Our Cabs NOW!
Teamsters Speak Out On AI In Cal
https://youtu.be/vD3Igqb-Ru8

Teamsters In Southern California Speak Out On AI,The Class Struggle
https://youtu.be/Ld55pZVykKQ

IBT Pres Sean O'Brien Tells Members He Stopped AI & Robots At UPS
https://youtu.be/yBa_2gDRz0Q

UPS Installs On-Truck Surveillance Cameras
https://www.tdu.org/ups_installs_surveillance_cameras

IBT Pres SOB Using AI
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/5638970-teamsters-substack-newsletter/

Teamsters, AI, Health & Safety & Union Democracy With IBT 396 Steward Hannibal Agular
https://youtu.be/WN3D4TB1mgM

"Out Of Control" Truckers, AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, & Teamsters With Eric Johnson IBT 190
https://youtu.be/QcsHR2YjZKo

California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down Unilect
https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8

IBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect Services
https://youtu.be/9a5igBfZPXY

Labor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffs
https://abc7news.com/post/labor-leaders-us-come-oakland-raise-concerns-president-donald-trumps-tariffs/18194398/

Labor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw

Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w

Teamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk

Production of WorkWeek
For more information: https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 17, 2026 4:45PM
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Meeting Date & Time Changed to Saturday May 23, 2026 10:00 AM
WorkWeek
Wed, May 20, 2026 1:42PM
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