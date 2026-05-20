AI, Teamsters Torture, Labor & Human Rights: WorkWeek PanelMay 23, 2026 10AM PSTRegister in advance for this meeting:The unregulated introduction of AI has consequences for working people, Teamsters and all truck drivers.This WorkWeek Panel will look at how inward facing AI inferred cameras are creating cataracts and tumors on Teamsters throughout the country. We will look at the technology and why this dangerous technology has been allowed to be introduced in the workplace for millions of workers. It will also look at how millions of drivers jobs are threatened by autonomous trucks and what working people and unions can do about it.Panel:Eric Johnson IBT 190UPS Line Driver Chris SchaferIBT 100 Rob Nixon IBT Local 100 Wayne AtkinsIBT Local 100Sponsored by WorkWeekYou are invited to a Zoom meeting.When: May 21, 2026 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)Register in advance for this meeting:Additonal Media:Cameras At UPS, AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric JohnsonTeamsters Demand Stop The Torture! Infrared Cameras Out Of Our Cabs NOW!Teamsters Speak Out On AI In CalTeamsters In Southern California Speak Out On AI,The Class StruggleIBT Pres Sean O'Brien Tells Members He Stopped AI & Robots At UPSUPS Installs On-Truck Surveillance CamerasIBT Pres SOB Using AITeamsters, AI, Health & Safety & Union Democracy With IBT 396 Steward Hannibal Agular"Out Of Control" Truckers, AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, & Teamsters With Eric Johnson IBT 190California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down UnilectIBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect ServicesLabor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffsLabor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of OaklandKill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of OaklandTeamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John PalmerProduction of WorkWeek