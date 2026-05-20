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Indybay Feature
AI, Teamsters Torture, Labor & Human Rights: WorkWeek Panel
Date:
Saturday, May 23, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/ds7n0QNQSBuiNxQNskUXXg
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/ds7n0QNQSBuiNxQNskUXXg
AI, Teamsters Torture, Labor & Human Rights: WorkWeek Panel
May 23, 2026 10AM PST
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/ds7n0QNQSBuiNxQNskUXXg
The unregulated introduction of AI has consequences for working people, Teamsters and all truck drivers.
This WorkWeek Panel will look at how inward facing AI inferred cameras are creating cataracts and tumors on Teamsters throughout the country. We will look at the technology and why this dangerous technology has been allowed to be introduced in the workplace for millions of workers. It will also look at how millions of drivers jobs are threatened by autonomous trucks and what working people and unions can do about it.
Panel:
Eric Johnson IBT 190
UPS Line Driver Chris Schafer
IBT 100 Rob Nixon IBT Local 100 Wayne Atkins
IBT Local 100
Sponsored by WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
You are invited to a Zoom meeting.
When: May 21, 2026 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/ds7n0QNQSBuiNxQNskUXXg
Additonal Media:
Cameras At UPS, AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric Johnson
https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E
Teamsters Demand Stop The Torture! Infrared Cameras Out Of Our Cabs NOW!
Teamsters Speak Out On AI In Cal
https://youtu.be/vD3Igqb-Ru8
Teamsters In Southern California Speak Out On AI,The Class Struggle
https://youtu.be/Ld55pZVykKQ
IBT Pres Sean O'Brien Tells Members He Stopped AI & Robots At UPS
https://youtu.be/yBa_2gDRz0Q
UPS Installs On-Truck Surveillance Cameras
https://www.tdu.org/ups_installs_surveillance_cameras
IBT Pres SOB Using AI
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/5638970-teamsters-substack-newsletter/
Teamsters, AI, Health & Safety & Union Democracy With IBT 396 Steward Hannibal Agular
https://youtu.be/WN3D4TB1mgM
"Out Of Control" Truckers, AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, & Teamsters With Eric Johnson IBT 190
https://youtu.be/QcsHR2YjZKo
California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down Unilect
https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8
IBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect Services
https://youtu.be/9a5igBfZPXY
Labor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffs
https://abc7news.com/post/labor-leaders-us-come-oakland-raise-concerns-president-donald-trumps-tariffs/18194398/
Labor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw
Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
Teamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk
Production of WorkWeek
May 23, 2026 10AM PST
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/ds7n0QNQSBuiNxQNskUXXg
The unregulated introduction of AI has consequences for working people, Teamsters and all truck drivers.
This WorkWeek Panel will look at how inward facing AI inferred cameras are creating cataracts and tumors on Teamsters throughout the country. We will look at the technology and why this dangerous technology has been allowed to be introduced in the workplace for millions of workers. It will also look at how millions of drivers jobs are threatened by autonomous trucks and what working people and unions can do about it.
Panel:
Eric Johnson IBT 190
UPS Line Driver Chris Schafer
IBT 100 Rob Nixon IBT Local 100 Wayne Atkins
IBT Local 100
Sponsored by WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
You are invited to a Zoom meeting.
When: May 21, 2026 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/ds7n0QNQSBuiNxQNskUXXg
Additonal Media:
Cameras At UPS, AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric Johnson
https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E
Teamsters Demand Stop The Torture! Infrared Cameras Out Of Our Cabs NOW!
Teamsters Speak Out On AI In Cal
https://youtu.be/vD3Igqb-Ru8
Teamsters In Southern California Speak Out On AI,The Class Struggle
https://youtu.be/Ld55pZVykKQ
IBT Pres Sean O'Brien Tells Members He Stopped AI & Robots At UPS
https://youtu.be/yBa_2gDRz0Q
UPS Installs On-Truck Surveillance Cameras
https://www.tdu.org/ups_installs_surveillance_cameras
IBT Pres SOB Using AI
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/5638970-teamsters-substack-newsletter/
Teamsters, AI, Health & Safety & Union Democracy With IBT 396 Steward Hannibal Agular
https://youtu.be/WN3D4TB1mgM
"Out Of Control" Truckers, AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, & Teamsters With Eric Johnson IBT 190
https://youtu.be/QcsHR2YjZKo
California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down Unilect
https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8
IBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect Services
https://youtu.be/9a5igBfZPXY
Labor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffs
https://abc7news.com/post/labor-leaders-us-come-oakland-raise-concerns-president-donald-trumps-tariffs/18194398/
Labor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw
Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
Teamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk
Production of WorkWeek
For more information: https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 17, 2026 4:45PM
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Meeting Date & Time Changed to Saturday May 23, 2026 10:00 AM
Wed, May 20, 2026 1:42PM
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