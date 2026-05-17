NewsGuild Edsource reporters went on a 1 day ULP strike to fight for living wages and a contract.

NewsGuild Edsource 12 reporters went on a one day strike for a contract. Most of the workerswho work remotely came together electronically to demand living wages and a contract to dealwith layoffs, AI and leave. They cover education in California and two of the strikers spoke outat the Oakland office of EdSource on May 14, 2026. They are members of Pacifica Media Workers Guild Local 39521.Additional Media:NewsGuild EdSource workers strike over unfair labor practicesSF Chronicle News Guild PMWG Workers Demand Justice & Living WagesLessons Of NewsGuild Pittsburgh Post Gazette Strike & The Fight For A New Paper With Steve MellonSan Francisco Chronicle writers walk off the job in ‘lunch-out’Press Freedom, Whistleblowers & The Case Of Assange, Manning & CarmodyThe 150th Anniversary Of The San Francisco Chronicle, Class Struggle And LaborPhiladelphia Inquirer & Daily News CWA Newspaper Guild Workers Rally For A Fair ContractOn Strike Over 1,000 Days, Pittsburgh Post Gazette NewsGuild Chair Andrew Goldstein Reports at CWAPittsburgh Post Gazette NewsGuild Strikers Win Injunction Against Union BustersNational Labor Relations Board is ‘seeking injunction’ that could end Pittsburgh news workers strikeCWA and NewsGuild Statements in Response to Dissolution of Teamsters Local 211/205 Post-Gazette Bargaining UnitTime To Stop Union Busting! Pittsburgh Post Gazette NG Striker Andrew Goldstein Speaks OutFor more information:Edsource News Guildhttps:/linktr.ee/edsourceguildProduction Of Labor Video Project