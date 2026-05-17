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From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Labor & Workers Media Activism & Independent Media

NewsGuild Edsource Reporters Go on ULP Strike for Living Wages & a Contract

by LVP
Sun, May 17, 2026 4:30PM
NewsGuild Edsource reporters went on a 1 day ULP strike to fight for living wages and a contract.
NewsGuild Edsource Reporters Went On Strike For One Day
original image (4032x3024)
NewsGuild Edsource 12 reporters went on a one day strike for a contract. Most of the workers
who work remotely came together electronically to demand living wages and a contract to deal
with layoffs, AI and leave. They cover education in California and two of the strikers spoke out
at the Oakland office of EdSource on May 14, 2026. They are members of Pacifica Media Workers Guild Local 39521.

Additional Media:

NewsGuild EdSource workers strike over unfair labor practices
https://newsguild.org/edsource-workers-strike-over-unfair-labor-practices/

SF Chronicle News Guild PMWG Workers Demand Justice & Living Wages
https://youtu.be/VQfZqT-xW10

Lessons Of NewsGuild Pittsburgh Post Gazette Strike & The Fight For A New Paper With Steve Mellon
https://youtu.be/mdoofFgC5c0

San Francisco Chronicle writers walk off the job in ‘lunch-out’
https://missionlocal.org/2023/05/san-francisco-chronicle-writers-walk-off-the-job-in-lunch-out/

Press Freedom, Whistleblowers & The Case Of Assange, Manning & Carmody
https://youtu.be/_0Ps-vxaaSw

The 150th Anniversary Of The San Francisco Chronicle, Class Struggle And Labor
https://youtu.be/wI_uUAnvW80

Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News CWA Newspaper Guild Workers Rally For A Fair Contract
https://youtu.be/1b4N1ma4gXk

On Strike Over 1,000 Days, Pittsburgh Post Gazette NewsGuild Chair Andrew Goldstein Reports at CWA
https://youtu.be/WViz0QZYD44

Pittsburgh Post Gazette NewsGuild Strikers Win Injunction Against Union Busters
https://youtu.be/4Lca4QdpeX4

National Labor Relations Board is ‘seeking injunction’ that could end Pittsburgh news workers strike
https://www.unionprogress.com/2024/04/19/its-great-national-labor-relations-board-is-seeking-injunction-in-pittsburgh-news-workers-strike/

CWA and NewsGuild Statements in Response to Dissolution of Teamsters Local 211/205 Post-Gazette Bargaining Unit
https://cwa-union.org/news/releases/cwa-and-newsguild-statements-response-dissolution-teamsters-local-211205-postgazette#:~:text=PITTSBURGH%2C%20Pa.federal%20law%20with%20several%20unions.

Time To Stop Union Busting! Pittsburgh Post Gazette NG Striker Andrew Goldstein Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/m6w99pvGuyc

For more information:
Edsource News Guild
https:/linktr.ee/edsourceguild
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/lcDr0mvIqOM
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