SF Trans Ally Rally: The People’s March & Rally for Trans Rights

Date:

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

People's March & partners

Location Details:

San Francisco: Embarcadero Plaza at Steuart and Embarcadero, then march to rally at Civic Center Plaza.



This march & rally welcomes all people to join in standing up for Trans Rights.





People’s March announces Trans Ally Rally to fight for trans rights. Join us as we march and rally on Pride Saturday to stand up for our trans loved ones!



Saturday, June 27, 2026



10:00 AM: March starts at Embarcadero



Noon: Trans & Allies Rally at Civic Center Plaza



More Info:





People's March & Rally, in partnership with Indivisible San Francisco, San Francisco Dyke March, SF Dykes on Bikes ® WMC, and SF Pride, will host the Trans Ally Rally.



Wear an I Could Be Trans t-shirt to show your solidarity. Proceeds go to the Trans March. After the march, we will join the People’s March rally on the People’s March stage at Pride at

Civic Center Plaza.



We are LGBTQ+ individuals and allies in Indivisible SF, and we understand that the Trump administration and state and local governments are systematically erasing trans people. This is wrong and we cannot allow it to continue.



We stand up for those who are being harmed by bigoted and genocidal policies, and we will protect our loved ones.



Join us in allyship and community to stand with trans folks under attack. TRANS RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS!People’s March announces Trans Ally Rally to fight for trans rights. Join us as we march and rally on Pride Saturday to stand up for our trans loved ones!Saturday, June 27, 202610:00 AM: March starts at EmbarcaderoNoon: Trans & Allies Rally at Civic Center PlazaMore Info: https://juanitamore.com/events/2026/6/27/peoples-march People's March & Rally, in partnership with Indivisible San Francisco, San Francisco Dyke March, SF Dykes on Bikes ® WMC, and SF Pride, will host the Trans Ally Rally.Wear an I Could Be Trans t-shirt to show your solidarity. Proceeds go to the Trans March. After the march, we will join the People’s March rally on the People’s March stage at Pride atCivic Center Plaza.We are LGBTQ+ individuals and allies in Indivisible SF, and we understand that the Trump administration and state and local governments are systematically erasing trans people. This is wrong and we cannot allow it to continue.We stand up for those who are being harmed by bigoted and genocidal policies, and we will protect our loved ones.Join us in allyship and community to stand with trans folks under attack.