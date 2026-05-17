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From the Open-Publishing Calendar
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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/27/2026
San Francisco LGBTI / Queer

SF Trans Ally Rally: The People’s March & Rally for Trans Rights

San Francisco: Embarcadero Plaza at Steuart and Embarcadero, then march to rally at Civic Center Plaza. This march &amp; rally welcomes ...
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Date:
Saturday, June 27, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
People's March & partners
Location Details:
San Francisco: Embarcadero Plaza at Steuart and Embarcadero, then march to rally at Civic Center Plaza.

This march & rally welcomes all people to join in standing up for Trans Rights.
TRANS RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS!

People’s March announces Trans Ally Rally to fight for trans rights. Join us as we march and rally on Pride Saturday to stand up for our trans loved ones!

Saturday, June 27, 2026

10:00 AM: March starts at Embarcadero

Noon: Trans & Allies Rally at Civic Center Plaza

More Info: https://juanitamore.com/events/2026/6/27/peoples-march


People's March & Rally, in partnership with Indivisible San Francisco, San Francisco Dyke March, SF Dykes on Bikes ® WMC, and SF Pride, will host the Trans Ally Rally.

Wear an I Could Be Trans t-shirt to show your solidarity. Proceeds go to the Trans March. After the march, we will join the People’s March rally on the People’s March stage at Pride at
Civic Center Plaza.

We are LGBTQ+ individuals and allies in Indivisible SF, and we understand that the Trump administration and state and local governments are systematically erasing trans people. This is wrong and we cannot allow it to continue.

We stand up for those who are being harmed by bigoted and genocidal policies, and we will protect our loved ones.

Join us in allyship and community to stand with trans folks under attack.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblesf/even...
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 17, 2026 4:19PM
§
by People's March & partners
Sun, May 17, 2026 4:19PM
sm_trans_ally_rally____indivisible_san_francisco.jpg
original image (832x435)
Trans Ally March: https://juanitamore.com/events/2026/6/27/peoples-march

SF Dykes March: https://www.thedykemarch.org/

SF Pride: https://sfpride.org/

Dykes on Bikes: https://www.dykesonbikes.org/
https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblesf/even...
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