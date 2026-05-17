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Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine - Human Billboard for Gaza
Date:
Thursday, May 21, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine
Location Details:
El Cerrito Plaza, San Pablo & Carlson
No ceasefire. No accountability. No end in sight — unless we make noise 🔊
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine is on the corner in El Cerrito every single Thursday because Gaza is still being bombed, starved, and erased while Washington keeps signing the checks. The East Bay sees it. We're not looking away.
Come be seen, loud and make it uncomfortable for anyone who thinks this is normal.
📍 San Pablo Ave & Carlson, El Cerrito
🕓 5:00–6:30 pm — every Thursday
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine is on the corner in El Cerrito every single Thursday because Gaza is still being bombed, starved, and erased while Washington keeps signing the checks. The East Bay sees it. We're not looking away.
Come be seen, loud and make it uncomfortable for anyone who thinks this is normal.
📍 San Pablo Ave & Carlson, El Cerrito
🕓 5:00–6:30 pm — every Thursday
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DYU2HErRDbF/
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 17, 2026 3:41PM
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