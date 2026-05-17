Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine - Human Billboard for Gaza

Date:

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Location Details:

El Cerrito Plaza, San Pablo & Carlson

No ceasefire. No accountability. No end in sight — unless we make noise 🔊



Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine is on the corner in El Cerrito every single Thursday because Gaza is still being bombed, starved, and erased while Washington keeps signing the checks. The East Bay sees it. We're not looking away.



Come be seen, loud and make it uncomfortable for anyone who thinks this is normal.



📍 San Pablo Ave & Carlson, El Cerrito

🕓 5:00–6:30 pm — every Thursday