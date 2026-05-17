Celebration of Life - A Fundraiser for Palestine

Date:

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

UC Santa Cruz Arab Students’ Union

Location Details:

SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz

Join us May 30th for our second annual Celebration of Life fundraiser from 5-10pm at SubRosa.



As our region continues to be under attack we want to celebrate the joy and resilience of our people, while also raising money for Gaza. We will have henna, Shawarmajis, dabke, as well as political education about Iran and Lebanon. A schedule of the night and activities will be posted soon. We hope to see you there.