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Celebration of Life - A Fundraiser for Palestine
Date:
Saturday, May 30, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
UC Santa Cruz Arab Students’ Union
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Join us May 30th for our second annual Celebration of Life fundraiser from 5-10pm at SubRosa.
As our region continues to be under attack we want to celebrate the joy and resilience of our people, while also raising money for Gaza. We will have henna, Shawarmajis, dabke, as well as political education about Iran and Lebanon. A schedule of the night and activities will be posted soon. We hope to see you there.
As our region continues to be under attack we want to celebrate the joy and resilience of our people, while also raising money for Gaza. We will have henna, Shawarmajis, dabke, as well as political education about Iran and Lebanon. A schedule of the night and activities will be posted soon. We hope to see you there.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/ucsc.asu/
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 17, 2026 12:18PM
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