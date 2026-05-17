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View events for the week of 5/22/2026
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services

To Eat Alone is to Die Alone: An Artist Talk with Vivien Sansour

Institute of the Arts and Sciences, 100 Panetta Avenue, Santa Cruz
original image (706x915)
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Date:
Friday, May 22, 2026
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
via The Humanities Institute
Location Details:
Institute of the Arts and Sciences, 100 Panetta Avenue, Santa Cruz
The Seeds of Resurgence cluster presents an artist talk with Vivien Sansour, founder of the Palestinian Heirloom Seed Library. Oftentimes when Palestinian farmers put seeds in the ground, they mutter a quiet prayer, “may we eat and may we feed others”. This and many other linguistically profound sayings provide a lens into a cultural design based on the idea that our survival as individuals is connected to the well-being and survival of our community. In this time together we will be invited to let go of our commitments to and preconceptions with “reality” in order to allow ourselves to imagine alternative universes that are inspired by nature and her daring imagination. From the real to the fantastical, we will engage in a hybrid and intimate activity of being physically present with other living beings, while channeling this co-presence into a writing activity that will bring us deeper clarities about who we have been, who we are, and whom we would like to be.

Vivian SansourVivien Sansour is the Founder and Executive Director of the Palestine Heirloom Seed Library. As an artist, researcher, and writer, she uses installations, images, sketches, film, soil, seeds, and plants to enliven old cultural tales in contemporary presentations and to advocate for seed conservation and the protection of agrobiodiversity as a cultural/political act.

Vivien founded the Palestine Heirloom Seed Library in 2014, where she works with farmers in Palestine and around the world. As an extension of this project she created The Traveling Kitchen, a social engagement project aimed at bringing to the forefront conversations about climate crisis, food politics, and the imagining of new worlds.

This event is co-sponsored by The Humanities Institute, the History of Art and Visual Culture Department, and the Arts Research Institute
For more information: https://thi.ucsc.edu/event/artist-talk-wit...
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 17, 2026 12:05PM
§
by via The Humanities Institute
Sun, May 17, 2026 12:05PM
sm_abu_samra_wheat_pie_ranch.jpg
original image (1024x576)
Abu Samra wheat, grown last year at Pie Ranch — sprung from seeds first collected by the Palestinian Heirloom Seed Library.
https://thi.ucsc.edu/event/artist-talk-wit...
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