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Mountain Lions, Bobcats, and You
Date:
Saturday, June 06, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details:
Live Oak Library Annex (LOLA), 979 17th Avenue, Santa Cruz
Learn more about our wild feline neighbors!
A discussion led by our friends at Bay Area Puma Project on mountain lions and bobcats in California. Learn about their biology, ecology, research, and living with lions!
The Bay Area Puma Project (BAPP) is a project of the Felidae Fund, a world class organization dedicated to research and education. BAPP's goal is to research the Bay Area's puma population and help the residents understand their natural neighbors. Together, we can build a safe world that protects our natural ecosystems.
A discussion led by our friends at Bay Area Puma Project on mountain lions and bobcats in California. Learn about their biology, ecology, research, and living with lions!
The Bay Area Puma Project (BAPP) is a project of the Felidae Fund, a world class organization dedicated to research and education. BAPP's goal is to research the Bay Area's puma population and help the residents understand their natural neighbors. Together, we can build a safe world that protects our natural ecosystems.
For more information: https://santacruzpl.libnet.info/event/1627...
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 17, 2026 8:35AM
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