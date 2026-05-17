Mountain Lions, Bobcats, and You

Date:

Saturday, June 06, 2026

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Public Libraries

Location Details:

Live Oak Library Annex (LOLA), 979 17th Avenue, Santa Cruz

Learn more about our wild feline neighbors!



A discussion led by our friends at Bay Area Puma Project on mountain lions and bobcats in California. Learn about their biology, ecology, research, and living with lions!



The Bay Area Puma Project (BAPP) is a project of the Felidae Fund, a world class organization dedicated to research and education. BAPP's goal is to research the Bay Area's puma population and help the residents understand their natural neighbors. Together, we can build a safe world that protects our natural ecosystems.