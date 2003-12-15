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Solarpunk Summer: Seed Craft
Date:
Saturday, June 06, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Liminal Space Collective
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries - Branciforte Branch, 230 Gault Street, Santa Cruz
This activity invites us to imagine a more beautiful future, one in which humanity has made the choices needed to live in better harmony with each other and with the Earth.
During this craft we will practice imagining and consecrating our wishes for that future. This activity is inspired by a journaling exercise from the book Weaving Fates called the “Black Book.” In that practice, participants write about the life they want as if they are already living it in the future. Writing from this perspective helps people explore what they truly want in life. The book describes this technique as a magical rite, with the journal as a sacred object that helps propel the writer toward their vision.
In Seed Craft, we adapt that idea to explore what we want for the world and for humanity. Instead of a journal, we will write on handmade seed paper embedded with native seeds. Participants can write or draw their vision on the paper, then plant it later as a symbolic act of nurturing that future.
This workshop is a collaboration with the Liminal Space Collective Interdependence Project: https://sites.google.com/view/interdependence/home
Register here: https://santacruzpl.libnet.info/event/16277726
During this craft we will practice imagining and consecrating our wishes for that future. This activity is inspired by a journaling exercise from the book Weaving Fates called the “Black Book.” In that practice, participants write about the life they want as if they are already living it in the future. Writing from this perspective helps people explore what they truly want in life. The book describes this technique as a magical rite, with the journal as a sacred object that helps propel the writer toward their vision.
In Seed Craft, we adapt that idea to explore what we want for the world and for humanity. Instead of a journal, we will write on handmade seed paper embedded with native seeds. Participants can write or draw their vision on the paper, then plant it later as a symbolic act of nurturing that future.
This workshop is a collaboration with the Liminal Space Collective Interdependence Project: https://sites.google.com/view/interdependence/home
Register here: https://santacruzpl.libnet.info/event/16277726
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/liminalspacecolle...
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 17, 2026 8:28AM
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