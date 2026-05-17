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Solar Punk Pen Pals: Crafting Hopeful Futures Together
Date:
Sunday, June 28, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Liminal Space Collective
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries - Downtown Branch, 224 Church St, Santa Cruz
Imagine a brighter tomorrow for our community! Join our Solarpunk Pen Pals workshop to collaboratively write letters from a hopeful, regenerative future you help create. No writing experience needed!
Ever dreamed of a better world for our community? The Solarpunk Pen Pals workshop is your chance to envision and step into a future rooted in community, ecological harmony, and social justice! Inspired by the vibrant solarpunk movement, this unique experience was created by artist Taylor Seamount and author Todd Medema.
How it works:
You'll partner with another participant to imagine our local area 20 years into the future, transformed by solarpunk themes. Together, we'll explore how real-world challenges – like housing, food access, or climate adaptation – can be addressed through creative, community-led solutions.
Next, you'll bring that future to life by creating your own character – think of it like designing a character for a role-playing game - but instead of playing, your character will write a letter to your partner's character, sharing updates on their life within this vibrant solarpunk world you've both imagined.
By joining us, you'll:
* Enjoy a fun, accessible way to explore creative writing and world-building through a simple letter.
* Discover Solarpunk and see how its values can spark positive change right here in our community.
* Gain an inspiring, actionable vision for a better future.
* Leave with a unique keepsake: a letter written from the future you helped build!
No special skills needed – just your imagination and an open mind!"
Rough Schedule
* 15 min: Welcome and What-Is-Solarpunk slideshow.
* 5 min: Pairing up and receiving creative prompt cards.
* 20 min: Future Visioning: Partners explore a challenge and a tool (eg: "Homelessness" and "Cooperatives"). They collaborate with their partner imagining how that challenge could be met with that tool.
* 20 min: Character Creation: Create a character using a Motivating Value and Movement Role (for example: "Reconciliation" and "Elder").
*15 min: Character Introductions: Share your characters with your partner and decide how they know each other.
* 20 min,: Letters from tomorrow: Write a letter from your character to your partner's character.
* 5 min: Sharing: Partners read their letters to each other.
* 20 min, Optional Group Share: Anyone who wants to can read their letter to the entire group.
Register here: https://santacruzpl.libnet.info/event/16250311
Ever dreamed of a better world for our community? The Solarpunk Pen Pals workshop is your chance to envision and step into a future rooted in community, ecological harmony, and social justice! Inspired by the vibrant solarpunk movement, this unique experience was created by artist Taylor Seamount and author Todd Medema.
How it works:
You'll partner with another participant to imagine our local area 20 years into the future, transformed by solarpunk themes. Together, we'll explore how real-world challenges – like housing, food access, or climate adaptation – can be addressed through creative, community-led solutions.
Next, you'll bring that future to life by creating your own character – think of it like designing a character for a role-playing game - but instead of playing, your character will write a letter to your partner's character, sharing updates on their life within this vibrant solarpunk world you've both imagined.
By joining us, you'll:
* Enjoy a fun, accessible way to explore creative writing and world-building through a simple letter.
* Discover Solarpunk and see how its values can spark positive change right here in our community.
* Gain an inspiring, actionable vision for a better future.
* Leave with a unique keepsake: a letter written from the future you helped build!
No special skills needed – just your imagination and an open mind!"
Rough Schedule
* 15 min: Welcome and What-Is-Solarpunk slideshow.
* 5 min: Pairing up and receiving creative prompt cards.
* 20 min: Future Visioning: Partners explore a challenge and a tool (eg: "Homelessness" and "Cooperatives"). They collaborate with their partner imagining how that challenge could be met with that tool.
* 20 min: Character Creation: Create a character using a Motivating Value and Movement Role (for example: "Reconciliation" and "Elder").
*15 min: Character Introductions: Share your characters with your partner and decide how they know each other.
* 20 min,: Letters from tomorrow: Write a letter from your character to your partner's character.
* 5 min: Sharing: Partners read their letters to each other.
* 20 min, Optional Group Share: Anyone who wants to can read their letter to the entire group.
Register here: https://santacruzpl.libnet.info/event/16250311
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/liminalspacecolle...
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 17, 2026 8:19AM
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