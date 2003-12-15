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How Communities Across Turtle Island are Cutting Ties with Israeli Apartheid
Date:
Saturday, June 06, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
American Friends Service Committee
Location Details:
Apartheid-Free Turns 3
Join Apartheid-Free Communities for an inspiring afternoon of movement-building and story-telling. Learn about how multiple communities across Turtle Island are living into the pledge - from student groups and businesses, to faith groups and congregations.
In commemoration of the initiative's birthday, join Apartheid-Free Communities for a webinar highlighting some of our newest communities living out the pledge and leading campaigns to end Israeli apartheid. Apartheid-Free leaders will discuss what’s been working well, what they’re learning, and how we can continue to work together for an apartheid-free Palestine.
Participants will have time to ask questions and find inspiration for their own Apartheid-Free efforts.
Come learn, share, and help us grow the movement for a world free of apartheid.
Join Apartheid-Free Communities for an inspiring afternoon of movement-building and story-telling. Learn about how multiple communities across Turtle Island are living into the pledge - from student groups and businesses, to faith groups and congregations.
In commemoration of the initiative's birthday, join Apartheid-Free Communities for a webinar highlighting some of our newest communities living out the pledge and leading campaigns to end Israeli apartheid. Apartheid-Free leaders will discuss what’s been working well, what they’re learning, and how we can continue to work together for an apartheid-free Palestine.
Participants will have time to ask questions and find inspiration for their own Apartheid-Free efforts.
Come learn, share, and help us grow the movement for a world free of apartheid.
For more information: http://apartheid-free.org/
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 16, 2026 1:24PM
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