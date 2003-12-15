How Communities Across Turtle Island are Cutting Ties with Israeli Apartheid

Date:

Saturday, June 06, 2026

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

American Friends Service Committee

Location Details:

Apartheid-Free Turns 3



Join Apartheid-Free Communities for an inspiring afternoon of movement-building and story-telling. Learn about how multiple communities across Turtle Island are living into the pledge - from student groups and businesses, to faith groups and congregations.



In commemoration of the initiative's birthday, join Apartheid-Free Communities for a webinar highlighting some of our newest communities living out the pledge and leading campaigns to end Israeli apartheid. Apartheid-Free leaders will discuss what’s been working well, what they’re learning, and how we can continue to work together for an apartheid-free Palestine.



Participants will have time to ask questions and find inspiration for their own Apartheid-Free efforts.



Come learn, share, and help us grow the movement for a world free of apartheid.