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Indybay Feature
California Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

The Struggle to Defend CSU Faculty & Students in the Upcoming CFA Contract Fight

by LVP
Sat, May 16, 2026 8:20AM
Thirty thousand faculty members of the CSU system are facing major attacks with layoffs of thousands of lecturers, use of AI to eliminate positions and the increasing ICE attacks. Kevin Wehr who is the CFA chief negotiator talks about the contract issues.
The Fight For Faculty Is A Fight For Students
original image (1200x800)
Thirty thousand members of the California Faculty Association are now negotiating for a new contract. There have been thousands of layoffs and some campuses like Sonoma have faced destruction of critical departments. Also lecturers are paid so little that some are living in their cars. Kevin Wehr is the CFA chief negotiator and he talks about the issues facing the CFA members and also what this means for the students including privatization and corporatization of the University.

This interview was done on May 12, 2026

Additional Media:

Justice 4 For All! CFA & The Acquittal Of CSU Channel Island CFA Professor John Caravello
https://youtu.be/j_BI8G5HFa4

SFSU Students Walk Out Against Faculty Cutbacks & AI Deals With Anthropic: Defend Our University!https://youtu.be/gm5H-ADQBy4

CFA Pres Margaritas Berta Avila At CFA Member Jonathan Caravello Victory Rally After Acquittal
https://youtu.be/RbhjwVtsZ1M

Why CFA Member Jonathan Caravello’s Story Matters to Us
https://www.calfac.org/why-cfa-member-john-caravellos-story-matters-to-us/

IBT 2010 CSUSF Strikers & Unionists Speak Out About Attacks On Labor & CSU Union Busting
https://youtu.be/CUujsS2yPrU

It's Game Time! The Fight Against Destruction of SFSU & Public Education.
https://youtu.be/sJbPOQTMPnI

California Faculty Association, Student Union protests from SFSU to City Hall
https://goldengatexpress.org/111396/campus/california-faculty-association-student-union-protests-from-sfsu-to-city-hall/#:~:text=On%20Thursday%2C%20a%20protest%20spanningPalestine%20and%20the%20LGBTQ%2B%20community.

SFSU Rally At Malcom X Plaza On The Fight To Defend Public Education & Fight Against Fascism
https://youtu.be/8TjRqSzp5y8

SF State Speak Out On National Day Of Action To Defend Higher Education
https://youtu.be/ypmfO4KQDns

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/jIm3DgvATKA
§CSUSF Had A Walkout To Protest Cutbacks
by LVP
Sat, May 16, 2026 8:20AM
sm_sfsu_walk_out_over_cutbacks_ai.jpeg
original image (1492x1074)
Faculty and students are under attack at CSUSF and the rest of the State colleges. A walkout took place by students, staff to protest the cutbacks at CSUSF
https://youtu.be/jIm3DgvATKA
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