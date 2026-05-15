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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/16/2026
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Union Democracy, Worker Rights & The IBT: WorkWeek Panel

Zoom Registration https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84722091993?pwd=CoyU1esWpKvvBb9Po8hxfWF0JMsHKp /us02web.zoom.us/launch/jc/84722091993
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Date:
Saturday, May 16, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
Zoom Registration
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84722091993?pwd=CoyU1esWpKvvBb9Po8hxfWF0JMsHKp
/us02web.zoom.us/launch/jc/84722091993
5/16/26 WorkWeek Panel: Union Democracy, Worker Rights & The IBT

Union democracy and workers rights are fundamental to a strong and democratic trade union movement. It is also a necessary in the fight against corruption and conflicts of interest. This panel will hear about the struggle for union democracy in the IBT and what it means to Teamsters and all workers.
Production of WorkWeek labor media [at] gmail.com

WorkWeek Panel: Union Democracy, Worker Rights & The IBT
May 16, 2026 01:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84722091993?pwd=CoyU1esWpKvvBb9Po8hxfWF0JMsHKp
/us02web.zoom.us/launch/jc/84722091993 Meeting ID: 847 2209 1993 Passcode: 133276
For more information: https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 15, 2026 8:51PM
§California Teamsters Demand Fair Union Elections
by WorkWeek
Fri, May 15, 2026 8:51PM
ibt_fair_elections.png
Teamsters are fighting for union democracy and they will speak out about how the fight for democracy and transparency in their locals is critical to a democratic union and defending working people.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
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