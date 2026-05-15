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Union Democracy, Worker Rights & The IBT: WorkWeek Panel
Date:
Saturday, May 16, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
Zoom Registration
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84722091993?pwd=CoyU1esWpKvvBb9Po8hxfWF0JMsHKp
/us02web.zoom.us/launch/jc/84722091993
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84722091993?pwd=CoyU1esWpKvvBb9Po8hxfWF0JMsHKp
/us02web.zoom.us/launch/jc/84722091993
5/16/26 WorkWeek Panel: Union Democracy, Worker Rights & The IBT
Union democracy and workers rights are fundamental to a strong and democratic trade union movement. It is also a necessary in the fight against corruption and conflicts of interest. This panel will hear about the struggle for union democracy in the IBT and what it means to Teamsters and all workers.
Production of WorkWeek labor media [at] gmail.com
WorkWeek Panel: Union Democracy, Worker Rights & The IBT
May 16, 2026 01:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84722091993?pwd=CoyU1esWpKvvBb9Po8hxfWF0JMsHKp
/us02web.zoom.us/launch/jc/84722091993 Meeting ID: 847 2209 1993 Passcode: 133276
Union democracy and workers rights are fundamental to a strong and democratic trade union movement. It is also a necessary in the fight against corruption and conflicts of interest. This panel will hear about the struggle for union democracy in the IBT and what it means to Teamsters and all workers.
Production of WorkWeek labor media [at] gmail.com
WorkWeek Panel: Union Democracy, Worker Rights & The IBT
May 16, 2026 01:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84722091993?pwd=CoyU1esWpKvvBb9Po8hxfWF0JMsHKp
/us02web.zoom.us/launch/jc/84722091993 Meeting ID: 847 2209 1993 Passcode: 133276
For more information: https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 15, 2026 8:51PM
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