Yuba County Falconry Business Ransacked, Former Visitor Claims Responsibility by Animal Rights

A break-in took place at a Marysville, CA falconry center on April 17th, 2026. Various news outlets have reported that a number of hawks, owls, and other species of birds were let out sometime in the early morning hours and that some property damage occured. An anonymous communiqué explains the motive behind the liberation.