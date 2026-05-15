From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Yuba County Falconry Business Ransacked, Former Visitor Claims Responsibility
A break-in took place at a Marysville, CA falconry center on April 17th, 2026. Various news outlets have reported that a number of hawks, owls, and other species of birds were let out sometime in the early morning hours and that some property damage occured. An anonymous communiqué explains the motive behind the liberation.
A break-in took place at a Marysville, CA falconry center on April 17th, 2026. Various news outlets have reported that a number of hawks, owls, and other species of birds were let out sometime in the early morning hours and that some property damage occured. No light has been shed as to why this happened — until now.
The following communiqué was received anonymously and is published in full:
Last month, I went to Kate Marden's West Coast Falconry and set free 12 of the birds that were held there. I didn't do this on a whim. The idea came to mind after paying for an experience at the facility. I expected to leave feeling enriched and more connected to animals than I was before, but I walked away feeling the complete opposite. I had been naive, and it shocked me to see the harsh realities of falconry up close.
All of the hunting birds were kept shackled with each ankle cuffed and tethered to a post, only allowing them to move a short distance in any given direction. When not tied like this outside, they were either put in a cage or held in a shed shrouded in darkness, with what seemed like no access to natural light. They were able to fly only when the employees permitted, but never without the cuffs. It was deeply disturbing to see these birds of prey so broken that they were tolerant of these conditions. I couldn't help but think of my own pets, and how they would feel if they were to trade places with them.
I learned during my daytime visit that at least one of the birds wasn't born in captivity, and knew what it was like to fly unrestricted while the rest did not. So I went back during non-operating hours and released them.
I wouldn't have had the confidence to do this if it weren't for Zopi. According to West Coast Falconry's own website, Zopi is a vulture once kept in a cage on their property who flew away after being "taken out to exercise." He never came back.
Even so, I was fully aware most, if not all, of the freed birds would voluntarily return. I was also fully aware that this beloved business would milk a few cut up strings, blinder hoods, and cheap t-shirts for all that they can and accept thousands in donations. But that didn't matter to me. My motivation was to give these birds the chance to fly freely, without what's essentially an ankle monitor weighing them down.
And in spite of the unexpected media attention, I would do it all over again in a heartbeat. There is something wonderful in witnessing these docile birds, like the great horned owl, flex their talons in seeming relief and take wing into the night the way nature intended. If they decided to stick around, that was their choice. Same if they wanted to explore the world beyond the bounds of a dark, cramped shed.
Though the action speaks for itself, I felt compelled to clarify a few things.
Kate claimed I ripped her photo and stomped on it. This is a lie. I ripped it and placed it back on the desk. Another lie was that I cut the heavy leather glove they use to handle the African eagle. I tried, but my scissors barely made a dent. The most confusing lie of all though is that Kate and her employees keep insisting that only 11 birds were released when it was actually 12. Perhaps that one owl they won't account for was being kept illegally? It would explain why they refused any help from the USDA's animal inspection service.
If Kate reads this, I have a request. Instead of investing all that money you're receiving into unnecessary security measures, use it for upgraded enclosures that will give those birds the space they deserve. And don't bother replacing the ankle monitors. The animals who are back in your possession have already proven their loyalty to you. Even if you do shackle them again, there will always be a few who you can't dominate completely. Zopi is a testament to that.
———
West Coast Falconry is located at 10308 Spring Valley Rd, Marysville, California 95901. Inquiries about the business and its practices can be made by calling 530-749-0839 or emailing westcoastfalconry [at] gmail.com.
The following communiqué was received anonymously and is published in full:
Last month, I went to Kate Marden's West Coast Falconry and set free 12 of the birds that were held there. I didn't do this on a whim. The idea came to mind after paying for an experience at the facility. I expected to leave feeling enriched and more connected to animals than I was before, but I walked away feeling the complete opposite. I had been naive, and it shocked me to see the harsh realities of falconry up close.
All of the hunting birds were kept shackled with each ankle cuffed and tethered to a post, only allowing them to move a short distance in any given direction. When not tied like this outside, they were either put in a cage or held in a shed shrouded in darkness, with what seemed like no access to natural light. They were able to fly only when the employees permitted, but never without the cuffs. It was deeply disturbing to see these birds of prey so broken that they were tolerant of these conditions. I couldn't help but think of my own pets, and how they would feel if they were to trade places with them.
I learned during my daytime visit that at least one of the birds wasn't born in captivity, and knew what it was like to fly unrestricted while the rest did not. So I went back during non-operating hours and released them.
I wouldn't have had the confidence to do this if it weren't for Zopi. According to West Coast Falconry's own website, Zopi is a vulture once kept in a cage on their property who flew away after being "taken out to exercise." He never came back.
Even so, I was fully aware most, if not all, of the freed birds would voluntarily return. I was also fully aware that this beloved business would milk a few cut up strings, blinder hoods, and cheap t-shirts for all that they can and accept thousands in donations. But that didn't matter to me. My motivation was to give these birds the chance to fly freely, without what's essentially an ankle monitor weighing them down.
And in spite of the unexpected media attention, I would do it all over again in a heartbeat. There is something wonderful in witnessing these docile birds, like the great horned owl, flex their talons in seeming relief and take wing into the night the way nature intended. If they decided to stick around, that was their choice. Same if they wanted to explore the world beyond the bounds of a dark, cramped shed.
Though the action speaks for itself, I felt compelled to clarify a few things.
Kate claimed I ripped her photo and stomped on it. This is a lie. I ripped it and placed it back on the desk. Another lie was that I cut the heavy leather glove they use to handle the African eagle. I tried, but my scissors barely made a dent. The most confusing lie of all though is that Kate and her employees keep insisting that only 11 birds were released when it was actually 12. Perhaps that one owl they won't account for was being kept illegally? It would explain why they refused any help from the USDA's animal inspection service.
If Kate reads this, I have a request. Instead of investing all that money you're receiving into unnecessary security measures, use it for upgraded enclosures that will give those birds the space they deserve. And don't bother replacing the ankle monitors. The animals who are back in your possession have already proven their loyalty to you. Even if you do shackle them again, there will always be a few who you can't dominate completely. Zopi is a testament to that.
———
West Coast Falconry is located at 10308 Spring Valley Rd, Marysville, California 95901. Inquiries about the business and its practices can be made by calling 530-749-0839 or emailing westcoastfalconry [at] gmail.com.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network