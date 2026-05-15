Following SF Animal Commission’s vote to recommend a ban on the retail sale of animals, advocates will rally in San Francisco to bring attention to cruelty of the exotic pet trade

A previous DxE protest at a Petco in Alameda, CA

WHAT: Petco - Stop Selling Animals! Protest

WHEN: Sunday, May 17th at 12:30pm

WHERE: Petco (2300 16th St Suite 200, San Francisco)





San Francisco, CA -- This Sunday, May 17th, dozens of activists with Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) will protest at the Petco store in Potrero Center in San Francisco, CA and urge the pet supplies chain to stop the sale of all animals across locations nationwide. In 2019, California passed a ban on the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores, but these protections do not extend to other species.

For months, DxE members have investigated the conditions of animals for sale across Bay Area locations, revealing sick animals, enclosures with no enrichment, and a hamster repeatedly pacing back and forth, indicating mental distress. Investigations of the two San Francisco Petco locations found overly-crowded fish tanks with deceased fish, filthy reptile enclosures, and multiple animals being sold at a 50% discount, a tactic to get rid of animals that have been for sale at the store for at least 5 months, according to an employee.

On Thursday (May 14), the San Francisco Commission of Animal Control and Welfare, an advisory body that focuses on local animal issues, unanimously voted in support of a retail animal sale ban within San Francisco proper. The Commission will send this recommendation to the Board of Supervisors and Mayor Daniel Lurie.

to end the retail sale of all species. Pets sold in retail stores often experience cruelty and exploitation across the entire lifecycle of the sale. Hundreds of millions are being bred in captivity, often in industrial breeding mills, or taken from their habitats in the wild. Some die while in transport, and in stores, animals are typically sold with no vetting process for the people buying them.