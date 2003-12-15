Shut it Down! How Tech Companies Power Genocide, Detention, and Deportation

Date:

Saturday, June 06, 2026

Time:

9:30 AM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Amnesty International

Location Details:

Join experts and activists to learn and build advocacy strategies.



Amnesty International Group 270 in Bellingham and the Amnesty International USA's Business and Human Rights Group invite you to attend a workshop with experts from tech companies and research and advocacy organizations to explore the role US tech companies play in supporting the genocide, apartheid, and illegal occupation being perpetrated in Palestine by the Government of Israel as well as violations of the human rights of immigrants, refugees, people of color, activists, and US citizens by US Department of Homeland Security agencies. The program will include an overview of tech sector contributions to human rights violations, frameworks for understanding the responsibilities of companies and investors, and discussions about how tech workers and others are fighting back against tech companies' complicity in human rights harms and humanitarian law violations.

