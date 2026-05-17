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Farmworkers Betrayed: Latinx Feminists speak out on César Chávez abuses--watch party
Date:
Sunday, May 31, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Radical Women
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco
This online forum watch party features activists who will discuss how predatory behavior by the leader of the United Farm Workers was hidden for decades and how organizations can prevent such tragedies.
Speakers: Desirèe Rojas - labor organizer and daughter of UFW cofounder Albert Rojas; Martha Cotera – a leader of La Raza Unida Party in the 1970s (Austin); Yolanda Alaniz – former farmworker and historian of UFW (Los Angeles); Yuisa Alegria-Gimeno – queer feminist and LA County worker
Online event. Register at tinyurl.com/FarmworkersBetrayed
Speakers: Desirèe Rojas - labor organizer and daughter of UFW cofounder Albert Rojas; Martha Cotera – a leader of La Raza Unida Party in the 1970s (Austin); Yolanda Alaniz – former farmworker and historian of UFW (Los Angeles); Yuisa Alegria-Gimeno – queer feminist and LA County worker
Online event. Register at tinyurl.com/FarmworkersBetrayed
For more information: http://www.radicalwomen.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 15, 2026 12:25PM
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