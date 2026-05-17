Farmworkers Betrayed: Latinx Feminists speak out on César Chávez abuses--watch party

Date:

Sunday, May 31, 2026

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Radical Women

Location Details:

New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco

This online forum watch party features activists who will discuss how predatory behavior by the leader of the United Farm Workers was hidden for decades and how organizations can prevent such tragedies.



Speakers: Desirèe Rojas - labor organizer and daughter of UFW cofounder Albert Rojas; Martha Cotera – a leader of La Raza Unida Party in the 1970s (Austin); Yolanda Alaniz – former farmworker and historian of UFW (Los Angeles); Yuisa Alegria-Gimeno – queer feminist and LA County worker



Online event. Register at tinyurl.com/FarmworkersBetrayed



