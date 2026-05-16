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View events for the week of 5/16/2026
South Bay Racial Justice

All Roads Lead to the South: Watch Party for Selma Movie

All Roads Lead To The South
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Date:
Saturday, May 16, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Blue Turn Indivisible
Location Details:
Mountain View, 94043
Join us for a private home screening and discussion of the 2014 film Selma, which tells the story of the 1965 voting rights marches from Selma to Montgomery led by John Lewis, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and countless ordinary people who risked their safety to expand democracy in America.

Please bring a dish to share and invite friends.

This gathering comes at a difficult moment. The Supreme Court’s decision in Callais has unleashed a devastating elimination of representation for communities of color. Thousands of people are gathering this weekend in Montgomery, Alabama for “All Roads Lead to the South,”, a national day of action honoring the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement and organizing for what comes next.

This national day is intended to bring communities together through peaceful, nonpartisan civic engagement activities focused on democracy, voting rights, community empowerment, and public education. We are, of course, not in Alabama or anywhere near, but we must still be part of this work.

Our parents and grandparents marched, organized, and fought to secure voting rights and expand democracy in America. Today, communities across the country are being called to continue that work through organizing, civic engagement, coalition building, public education, and collective action rooted in the legacy of Freedom Summer.

We will also briefly talk about our upcoming Good Trouble Lives On event in July focused on voting rights, voter registration, and practical ways to plug into ongoing democracy work.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/blackvotersmatter/...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 15, 2026 10:22AM
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