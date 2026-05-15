Activists to Protest Marin Grocer United Markets Over Sale of Chickens from Perdue Factory

Protesters to expose animal cruelty documented at Perdue’s California subsidiary, Petaluma Poultry, and ask United Markets to cut ties

Protest asking United Markets grocery chain to stop selling chicken from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry

WHAT:

WHEN: Sunday, May 17th at 3:30pm

WHERE: United Markets, 100 Red Hill Ave, San Anselmo, CA 94960





San Anselmo, CA -- This Sunday, May 17th, following the victory of the Good Earth Natural Foods grocery chain dropping Petaluma Poultry, members of the animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) will protest at United Markets in San Anselmo urging the grocer to stop selling chickens from Petaluma Poultry. Petaluma Poultry is a subsidiary of national poultry giant Perdue Foods. It sells chickens under the brand names “Rocky” and “Rosie.”

filthy, overcrowded conditions and neglected

animals dying

at Petaluma Poultry factory farms in Sonoma County.

kets’ website states, “We offer local Rosie and Rocky chickens from Petaluma” which are advertised by Petaluma Poultry as organic and free-range chickens. However, DxE investigators have United Mar style="text-decoration:none;" href="https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/90n2yvpoyuadp8aa4k8fl/Petaluma-Poultry-Investigatory-Report-2023.pdf?e=1"> documented

DxE activists have emailed and hand-delivered letters to United Markets urging them to drop Petaluma Poultry, but the company has not responded. On Sunday, activists will protest inside United Markets, in front of the chicken bodies, and then continue the protest outside the store.

The protest will feature:

A protester dressed in a chicken suit

A large, attention-grabbing banner

Images of the animal cruelty that takes place at Petaluma Poultry

Protesters will do speak-outs to share their experiences investigating Petaluma Poultry and perspectives on the issue. Activists will also distribute information to passersby about the conditions at Petaluma Poultry to bring awareness to the suffering of baby chickens who are sold at United Markets and urge people to learn more at

kground-color:transparent;font-variant:normal;text-decoration:underline;vertical-align:baseline;white-space:pre-wrap;">PerdueAbuse.com

.

at six Petaluma Poultry factory farms in Sonoma County. At the Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse, DxE has documented birds on the slaughter line thrashing and missing the blade meant to cut their throats after which the assembly line brings them into a scalding tank. Documents from the slaughterhouse show birds being

condemned as “cadavers,”

an

industry term

for birds who were still alive when they entered scalding hot water.