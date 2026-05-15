Historic Boycott of REI to Begin on May 15 Across the Country as New Bargaining Details Revealed by UFCW

REI proposals included moratoriums on organizing and public communications, a six-year contract length, and mandatory giving to REI’s charity of choice



REI Union workers and allies will take a stand outside REI stores to alert customers about the boycott



“REI has the ability to pick up the phone and get serious” – REI Union worker