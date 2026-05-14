A NUHW Kaiser licensed clinical therapist and social worker Ilana Marcucci-Morris issued a statement about the Musk Altman trial and the threat to workers and patients at Kaiser.

NUHW Kaiser licensed clinical therapist and social worker Ilana Marcucci-Morris issued a statement about the role of AI and why both Musk and Altman are not representing either workers, patients or the public. Kaiser is denying patients actual licensed clinicians and instead is forcing patients to use Chat boxes to decide what their health needs are.She reports that companies like Advent healthcare are getting personal and private information from AI that is then being used against workers and patients.This statement was made on 5/12/26.Additional Media:Chat Bots, AI, Healthcare, Profiteering & Patients With NUHW Kaiser LCSW Ilana Marcucci-MorrisAI Are Privacy Rights Dead, Advent Nurse HIPAA Records Used To TerminateWoman's Talkspace Therapy Sessions Read in Court by Her Former EmployerHow digital mental health apps operate in a regulatory gray zone and may not qualify as HIPAA-covered entitiesKaiser NUHW Mental Health Clinicians & CNA NNU Nurses United UFLP Strike Over AI & Layoffs At Oakland KaiserKaiser Oakland UNAC/UHCP Healthcare Workers Strike For Staffing & Wages & Against Union BustingChildren’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut planNo More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & CompensationKaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health servicesMLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide CareKaiser still in denial over patient suicidesSEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SFDon't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day StrikeKaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!Additional Info:NUHW.orgProduction of Labor Video Project