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Indybay Feature
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

NUHW Clinical Kaiser Therapist on Musk Altman Trial: AI Threatens All Workers & Patients

by LVP
Thu, May 14, 2026 11:11PM
A NUHW Kaiser licensed clinical therapist and social worker Ilana Marcucci-Morris issued a statement about the Musk Altman trial and the threat to workers and patients at Kaiser.
Kaiser Is Bringing AI To Destroy Jobs & Make More Profit
NUHW Kaiser licensed clinical therapist and social worker Ilana Marcucci-Morris issued a statement about the role of AI and why both Musk and Altman are not representing either workers, patients or the public. Kaiser is denying patients actual licensed clinicians and instead is forcing patients to use Chat boxes to decide what their health needs are.

She reports that companies like Advent healthcare are getting personal and private information from AI that is then being used against workers and patients.

This statement was made on 5/12/26.

Additional Media:

Chat Bots, AI, Healthcare, Profiteering & Patients With NUHW Kaiser LCSW Ilana Marcucci-Morris
https://youtu.be/j0CIif4HHDE

AI Are Privacy Rights Dead, Advent Nurse HIPAA Records Used To Terminate
Woman's Talkspace Therapy Sessions Read in Court by Her Former Employer
How digital mental health apps operate in a regulatory gray zone and may not qualify as HIPAA-covered entities
https://www.aigovernanceforhr.com/p/womans-talkspace-therapy-sessions

Kaiser NUHW Mental Health Clinicians & CNA NNU Nurses United UFLP Strike Over AI & Layoffs At Oakland Kaiser
https://youtu.be/6EB0yqOVo_U

Kaiser Oakland UNAC/UHCP Healthcare Workers Strike For Staffing & Wages & Against Union Busting
https://youtu.be/lBrqkNI0kkQ

Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/

No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ

Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/

MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs

Kaiser still in denial over patient suicides
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rzGA1XWxgI&t=5s

https://nuhw.org/kaiser-still-in-denial-over-patient-suicides/

SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps

Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA

Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s

Additional Info:
https://kaiserdontdeny.org
NUHW.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/SudNciVgAKE
§Kaiser Therapists Are Being Replace By AI Threatening Care
by LVP
Thu, May 14, 2026 11:11PM
nuhw_kaiser_ai_to_remove_therapists.jpeg
Kaiser is replacing licensed clinical therapists with AI chat boxes to increase their profits. This is being allowed by the State regulatory agencies, the Governor and the legislature.
https://youtu.be/SudNciVgAKE
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