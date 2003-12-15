#TeslaTakedown San José…Billionaires ruin EVERYTHING!

Date:

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Vickie

Location Details:

Winchester Shopping Center sign

3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San José

Together we stand up & fight back against authoritarianism & oligarchs. We are not spectators. When democratic norms are undermined, when courts are defied, when power is abused, and when families and communities are put at risk — we rise. Together we reject corruption, abuse of power, and any attempt to place one person above the rule of law. We are not watching history — we’re shaping it.



Fight back against Elon Musk & his billionaire buddies: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, and Mark Zuckerberg. Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock and join our anti-greedy, anti-ultra rich, anti-oligarch, pro-worker protest.



Make: a big, good sign that can be read from across the street.



Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair.



Wear: a hat/sunscreen



Tesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest.



We ask that you DO NOT engage with counter protesters. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.



#TeslaTakedown



