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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/16/2026
South Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

#TeslaTakedown San José…Billionaires ruin EVERYTHING!

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 16, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Vickie
Location Details:
Winchester Shopping Center sign
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San José
Together we stand up & fight back against authoritarianism & oligarchs. We are not spectators. When democratic norms are undermined, when courts are defied, when power is abused, and when families and communities are put at risk — we rise. Together we reject corruption, abuse of power, and any attempt to place one person above the rule of law. We are not watching history — we’re shaping it.

Fight back against Elon Musk & his billionaire buddies: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, and Mark Zuckerberg. Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock and join our anti-greedy, anti-ultra rich, anti-oligarch, pro-worker protest.

Make: a big, good sign that can be read from across the street.

Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair.

Wear: a hat/sunscreen

Tesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest.

We ask that you DO NOT engage with counter protesters. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.

#TeslaTakedown

For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/teslatake...
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 14, 2026 2:21PM
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