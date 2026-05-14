saboteurs vandalized and/or removed cameras

spring 2026: 76 flock cameras disabled in oakland and berkeley using various methods. saboteurs vandalized and/or removed cameras by spraying pressurized paint, smashing both layers of the lens and cutting wires, disassembling the base of the poles to topple entire structure with camera and solar panel. cameras removed were thrown into the brush, into the bay or (most recommended) into a curbed trash can ready for pickup and off to the dump. they are equipped with gps tracking so keeping them for parts is not recommended. ice uses flock data. readers invited to experiment with these tactics. please outdo yourself.encouraged reading (use secure browser)