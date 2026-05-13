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San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

SEIU1021 SF Workers & Clients Rally to Stop Killing Cuts by Mayor Lurie at Health Centers

by LVP
Wed, May 13, 2026 10:58PM
SEIU 1021 SF healthcare workers and clients from community healthcare centers rallied at the Southeast Mission Geriatric clinic to protest the layoffs and closures of the facilities and the effect on the clients.
Healthcare Workers Rally To Protect Community Healthcare Centers
The San Francisco billionaire mayor Daniel Lure and his department. heads are terminating nurses and healthcare workers at community centers and Laguna Honda hospital. SEIU 1021 workers and clients spoke out in on May 11, 2026 rally front of the Southeast Mission Geriatric clinic about the closures of these community centers and the effect on seniors and youth.
They also supported Proposition C which will tax major corporations that pay their CEO's tens of millions of dollars.

The mayor has also violated the union contracts and the Civil Service commission rules in his terminations of long time San Francisco city workers. This flagrant violation of labor rights is an unfair labor practice and it is a threat to all public workers and is connected to the attacks on public workers by the Trump fascist government. Under Project 2025 agenda all public services, public education is being privatized and contracting out.

Additional Media:

‘We can shut down the city’: SF Mayor Lurie’s budget cuts spark a showdown with labor
https://sfstandard.com/2026/05/12/can-shut-city-lurie-s-budget-cuts-spark-showdown-labor/

STOP SF Mayor Lurie's Union Busting & Contracting Out Jobs! SEIU1021 Unionists Speak Against Cuts
https://youtu.be/_qA_r_hPBl0

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/4SAhyrvGhYc
§SF Mayor Daniel Lurie Cutting Healthcare While Opposing Taxing Billionaires
by LVP
Wed, May 13, 2026 10:58PM
sm_seiu1021_sf_senior_anti-billionaires_5-13-26.jpeg
original image (600x640)
Billionaire San Francisco mayor Daniel Luire while illegally cutting healthcare workers violating union contracts and SF Civil Commission rules is opposing new taxes on his billionaire buddies.
https://youtu.be/4SAhyrvGhYc
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