Nakba Day protest at israeli consulate

Date:

Friday, May 15, 2026

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Nag

Location Details:

456 Montgomery St

“israeli” consulate

‼️ This Friday marks the 78th year of the ongoing nakba. The terrorist apartheid colony is daily murdering, kidnapping, torturing and dispossessing people in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon. Come and show the zionist entity that the Bay Area is sick of all their crimes.‼️



🔻 Friday, May 15, 2026 (and every Friday!)

🔻 10:30am-12pm

🔻 456 Montgomery St. SF

“israeli” Consulate



‼️Bring drums, noisemakers, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus. ‼️

FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸

FREE LEBANON 🇱🇧