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Indybay Feature
Nakba Day protest at israeli consulate
Date:
Friday, May 15, 2026
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Nag
Location Details:
456 Montgomery St
“israeli” consulate
“israeli” consulate
‼️ This Friday marks the 78th year of the ongoing nakba. The terrorist apartheid colony is daily murdering, kidnapping, torturing and dispossessing people in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon. Come and show the zionist entity that the Bay Area is sick of all their crimes.‼️
🔻 Friday, May 15, 2026 (and every Friday!)
🔻 10:30am-12pm
🔻 456 Montgomery St. SF
“israeli” Consulate
‼️Bring drums, noisemakers, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus. ‼️
FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸
FREE LEBANON 🇱🇧
🔻 Friday, May 15, 2026 (and every Friday!)
🔻 10:30am-12pm
🔻 456 Montgomery St. SF
“israeli” Consulate
‼️Bring drums, noisemakers, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus. ‼️
FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸
FREE LEBANON 🇱🇧
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 13, 2026 9:36PM
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