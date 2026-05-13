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Indybay Feature
Capitalism Must Go!
Date:
Sunday, June 07, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Socialists
Location Details:
Judge Henry Ramsey Jr. Center
2939 Ellis St, Berkeley (Near Ashby BART)
2939 Ellis St, Berkeley (Near Ashby BART)
Join the kickoff meeting for our summer organizing campaign on Sunday, June 7th in Berkeley.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/speak-out-s...
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 13, 2026 8:12PM
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