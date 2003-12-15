top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/7/2026
San Francisco LGBTI / Queer

Mwangi Mukami: Walking Alongside Youth & the Historically Excluded

Mwangi Mukemi: Accompaniment as Justice: Walking Alongside Youth and the Historically Excluded
Download PDF (503.1KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, June 07, 2026
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/93288076049?pwd=t5XyDc5te3lzHLa4mBWp5TQr9QbBag.1
Meeting ID: 932 8807 6049 Passcode: 780834
Rev. Mwangi Mukami will share his philosophy of accompaniment, rooted in his lived experience, public service, and leadership through MLIFE Foundation. He will explore how walking alongside youth and historically excluded people can create pathways to healing, dignity, leadership, and self-determination.

Mwangi Mukami arrived in the U.S. in 2009, an asylee from political violence and persecution based on his sexuality in his native Kenya. Born in Kawangware, an impoverished neighborhood six miles west of Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, Mwangi grew up in a 10-by-12-foot room with his single mother and seven siblings. At 17, he joined the Children’s Cabinet of Kenya and was elected its president in 2003. He later served as founder and president of the National Youth Parliament of Kenya in 2004 and as Executive Director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Africa Foundation. Mwangi worked as a supervisor for SF’s Episcopal Sanctuary and Next Door Shelters, and later Chairman of the Shelter Monitoring Committee, overseeing 23 homeless service providers across the city. In 2017, he founded the U.S. arm of MLIFE Foundation in SF, which operates two programs: Meal2Lead, which serves youth ages 14 to 24, including youth who are justice-involved or struggling academically; and the Healing Circle Program, which provides wraparound services for people returning from California’s prison system.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 13, 2026 7:04PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code