From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Heeding Lebanese Voices: Villages in Ruin and Caring for the Displaced

Date:

Thursday, May 14, 2026

Time:

9:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Arab American Institute (AAI)

Location Details:

Hear about the internally displaced situation due to Israel's brutal invasion and the systematic destruction of cities and villages in southern Lebanon by the Israeli military.



Panelists include:



Dr. Zeina Mohanna, Member Board of Directors at Amel Association International

Youssef Elzein, Arab American directly impacted, from Kfar Rhouman