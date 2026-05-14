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Heeding Lebanese Voices: Villages in Ruin and Caring for the Displaced
Date:
Thursday, May 14, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Arab American Institute (AAI)
Location Details:
Hear about the internally displaced situation due to Israel's brutal invasion and the systematic destruction of cities and villages in southern Lebanon by the Israeli military.
Panelists include:
Dr. Zeina Mohanna, Member Board of Directors at Amel Association International
Youssef Elzein, Arab American directly impacted, from Kfar Rhouman
Panelists include:
Dr. Zeina Mohanna, Member Board of Directors at Amel Association International
Youssef Elzein, Arab American directly impacted, from Kfar Rhouman
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 13, 2026 1:35PM
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