Celebration of Life for Delano Johnson, Executive Director, BayPoint Community All-N-One

Date:

Sunday, May 31, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Irving Joe

Email:

Phone:

(925) 858-2675

Location Details:

Ambrose Community Center, 3105 Willow Pass Road, Bay Point, California

We warmly invite the community to join us in celebrating the life and legacy of Mr. Delano Johnson, Executive Director of Bay Point Community All-N-One Inc. Please join us on May 31, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Ambrose Community Center, 3105 Willow Pass Road, Bay Point, California, as we honor a man whose compassion, leadership, and dedication touched countless lives throughout the community. For more information, please contact Mr. Irving Joe at 925-858-2675.