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Celebration of Life for Delano Johnson, Executive Director, BayPoint Community All-N-One
Date:
Sunday, May 31, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Irving Joe
Email:
Phone:
(925) 858-2675
Location Details:
Ambrose Community Center, 3105 Willow Pass Road, Bay Point, California
We warmly invite the community to join us in celebrating the life and legacy of Mr. Delano Johnson, Executive Director of Bay Point Community All-N-One Inc. Please join us on May 31, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Ambrose Community Center, 3105 Willow Pass Road, Bay Point, California, as we honor a man whose compassion, leadership, and dedication touched countless lives throughout the community. For more information, please contact Mr. Irving Joe at 925-858-2675.
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 12, 2026 6:31PM
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