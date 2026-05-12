Reclaim Our Flag Day

Date:

Sunday, June 14, 2026

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Blue Turn Indivisible

Location Details:

Gateway Plaza

790 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040

(at the corner of Castro & El Camino)

This Flag Day, we reclaim our flag by standing for the values it is meant to represent: freedom, diversity, justice, dignity, equality, civil rights, social progress, and solidarity.



Join us in showing what genuine patriotism looks like: a commitment to making our country better. As Sen. Carl Schurz said in 1872: “My country, right or wrong; if right, to be kept right; and if wrong, to be set right.” We are in the latter part of that work.



What to bring: a US flag, if you have it. Otherwise, we'll have flags to provide you.



Please leave protest signs at home. This is a coordinated visibility action: using a single, unified visual (flags) makes the message clearer, stronger, and more impactful from a distance.



Details are still being finalized. Please RSVP on Mobilize to stay updated.



Stand with us, for a better future, and for a country that lives up to its ideals.