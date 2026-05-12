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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/14/2026
South Bay Arts + Action

Reclaim Our Flag Day

Gateway Plaza 790 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 (at the corner of Castro &amp; El Camino)
original image (944x494)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, June 14, 2026
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Blue Turn Indivisible
Location Details:
Gateway Plaza
790 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040
(at the corner of Castro & El Camino)
This Flag Day, we reclaim our flag by standing for the values it is meant to represent: freedom, diversity, justice, dignity, equality, civil rights, social progress, and solidarity.

Join us in showing what genuine patriotism looks like: a commitment to making our country better. As Sen. Carl Schurz said in 1872: “My country, right or wrong; if right, to be kept right; and if wrong, to be set right.” We are in the latter part of that work.

What to bring: a US flag, if you have it. Otherwise, we'll have flags to provide you.

Please leave protest signs at home. This is a coordinated visibility action: using a single, unified visual (flags) makes the message clearer, stronger, and more impactful from a distance.

Details are still being finalized. Please RSVP on Mobilize to stay updated.

Stand with us, for a better future, and for a country that lives up to its ideals.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/itsblueturn/event/...
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 12, 2026 6:13PM
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