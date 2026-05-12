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5th Annual Ride for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, July 19, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Middle East Children's Alliance
Email:
Phone:
5105480542
Location Details:
1101 8th St, Berkeley, CA
Join the 2026 Ride for Palestine, the Middle East Children's Alliance annual fundraising and solidarity event. Enjoy a scenic 14-mile bike ride along the San Francisco Bay, suitable for all skill levels. After the ride, we "Gather for Palestine" with Arabic food, music, and more! All riders must commit to raise funds for MECA's projects(with much assistance from out staff).
With your support, MECA will deliver emergency aid to displaced families in Palestine and Lebanon. We will also provide community arts, sports, tutoring, libraries and other activities for children. And we will be sending a powerful message of solidarity from the Bay to Palestine.
Registration and info at http://www.RideforPalestine.com
Opportunities for volunteering, donating, fundraising and sponsoring as well.
With your support, MECA will deliver emergency aid to displaced families in Palestine and Lebanon. We will also provide community arts, sports, tutoring, libraries and other activities for children. And we will be sending a powerful message of solidarity from the Bay to Palestine.
Registration and info at http://www.RideforPalestine.com
Opportunities for volunteering, donating, fundraising and sponsoring as well.
For more information: http://www.RideforPalestine.com
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 12, 2026 4:53PM
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