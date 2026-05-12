Bay Area Communities to Mark 13th Annual Anti-Chevron Day
Richmond, CA — Community organizations, environmental justice advocates, and international frontline leaders will gather across the Bay Area next week for the 13th annual Anti-Chevron Day, May 13-17, 2026, culminating in a major public festival and march in Richmond.
The festival opens with an indigenous opening ceremony at Keller beach, as indigenous canoes from the Salish peoples and kayaks come into Keller beach. The festival will debut a community-built monument, The Gift of Pride and Purpose, which will be delivered to the refinery gates on a float that will also be a stage for performers. Speakers will highlight the global impacts of Chevron’s operations, including human rights concerns, environmental harm, and the expansion of fossil fuel extraction, as well as envisioning a future beyond fossil fuels. Speakers and participants will include representatives from communities in the Ecuadorian Amazon, Palestine, Asia, Canada, and the U.S. Gulf South.
WHAT:
Fossil Free Future Festival: Joyful Resistance to Chevron
A day of art, music, and community organizing focused on confronting corporate abuses and advancing a fossil-free future.
WHEN:
Sunday, May 17
11:00 AM — Indigenous opening ceremony at Keller Beach
12:00 PM — Festival begins at Judge Carroll Park
1:00 PM — March to refinery gates and back to the park
WHERE:
Richmond, California (festival and march locations; see full schedule below)
ADDITIONAL EVENTS:
Community Panel: Chevron’s Global Impacts
Friday, May 15, 5:00 PM
Richmond Art Center
A public forum featuring speakers from communities impacted by Chevron in Richmond, Palestine, Asia, and Indigenous territories in Canada.
WHO:
Local, national, and international environmental justice organizations, frontline community leaders, and Bay Area residents.
VISUALS FOR MEDIA:
- 35 foot long indigenous canoes and opening ceremony with dancers in full regalia
- Giant monument float with mobile stage and performers
- March and rally in Richmond
- Giant fish puppets
- Community art and banners
- International speakers and panels
WHY:
Organizers describe Anti-Chevron Day as a coordinated global effort to draw attention to the social and environmental impacts of fossil fuel extraction and to amplify the leadership of frontline communities advancing alternatives.
FULL SCHEDULE:
SPONSORING ORGANIZATIONS:
Amazon Watch
American Friends Service Committee
Arab Resource & Organizing Center
Asian Pacific Environmental Network
BDS movement
Communities or a Better Environment
East Bay DSA Climate Action Committee
Extinction Rebellion San Francisco Bay Area
Fencelines Project
Fossil Free CA
Greenpeace USA
Idle No More SF Bay
Interfaith4Palestine,
Oil and Gas Action Network
Rich City Rays
Richmond 4 Palestine
Richmond Shoreline Alliance
Sacred Places Institute for Indigenous Peoples,
Tiny House Warriors
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