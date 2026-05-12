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California Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services

Agreement Secures Strong Protections for World’s Oldest Oak in California

by Center for Biological Diversity
Tue, May 12, 2026 9:41AM
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., May 12, 2026 — Conservation groups and Southern California developers reached an agreement today to create conservation areas and improve wildlife connectivity to help safeguard the world’s oldest known living oak — a plant that is at least 13,000 years old with cultural significance to local Tribes.
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., May 12, 2026 — Conservation groups and Southern California developers reached an agreement today to create conserv...
original image (3024x4032)
The agreement will permanently protect 54.7 acres of open space near an ancient Palmer’s oak in Jurupa Valley and expand the buffer around the oak from 450 to 1,000 feet, allowing the residential, industrial and commercial development to move forward while adding necessary protections for the ancient plant.

“I’m relieved that we can steer development away from an oak that’s so special it can’t be found anywhere else in the world,” said Aruna Prabhala, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Our goal was to minimize risk to the Jurupa Oak and this agreement does exactly that while also making it easier for hillside animals in the region to roam and thrive. This ancient oak is an example of the rich natural heritage protected by California’s environmental laws, and how those laws help us protect our natural heritage for future generations.”

“Preserving the unique Palmer’s oak and the hillside that has allowed it to survive all these millennia was our primary goal,” said Len Nunney of Friends of Riverside’s Hills. “And by adding additional conserved natural open space previously slated for development and a wildlife corridor linking the area to more than 350 additional acres of conserved land goes a long way to preserving habitat extensive enough to support a viable ecosystem.”

Today’s agreement reduces the footprint of the project and allows environmental groups or California Native American Tribes to purchase another 54.3 acres to conserve even more open space. The agreement also sets standards to minimize the project’s environmental harms such as minimized lighting, proper fencing to protect the oak and using native plants along the wildlife corridor.

“The Jurupa Oak (Quercus palmeri) is one of the world's oldest organisms, whose sheer existence is a miracle. It’s a living connection to the Ice Age, when woolly mammoths still roamed North America, and an acorn germinated to become this very plant,” said Nick Jensen, Ph.D., conservation program director for the California Native Plant Society. “We are thrilled that today's settlement significantly increases the buffer around the Jurupa Oak. It’s a critical safety measure to help ensure that it survives as a symbol of California’s remarkable biodiversity and resilience.”

The agreement came after the Center, California Native Plant Society, Endangered Habitats League and Friends of Riverside’s Hills sued the city of Jurupa Valley for approving the development without adequately analyzing the potential harms to the Palmer’s oak and surrounding environment and for violating the California Environmental Quality Act.

The Jurupa Oak a sprawling shrub that’s nearly 80 feet in length, is the oldest-known living plant in California and the third-oldest known living plant on Earth.

As part of today’s agreement, the environmental groups agreed to not challenge the project.


Photo: Jurupa Oak is a Palmer’s oak known to be the world’s oldest living oak. Credit: Aaron Echols.


The Center for Biological Diversity is a national, nonprofit conservation organization with more than 1.8 million members and online activists dedicated to the protection of endangered species and wild places.

California Native Plant Society is a statewide nonprofit organization that protects California’s native plants and their natural habitats through science, education, stewardship, gardening, and advocacy. CNPS has more than 13,000 members and 35 chapters supporting its mission throughout California and Baja California, Mexico. Learn more at cnps.org.

Friends of Riverside’s Hills is a nonprofit organization working to maintain and enhance the quality of life in the greater Riverside area by maximizing the preservation of linked natural open space areas that include wildlife corridors and recreational trails.

https://biologicaldiversity.org/w/news/press-releases/agreement-secures-strong-protections-for-worlds-oldest-oak-in-california-2026-05-12/
For more information: https://biologicaldiversity.org/
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