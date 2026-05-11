78th Nakba Day of Remembrance: Kite Build and Solidarity Fly

Date:

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Time:

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Albany El Cerrito for Palestine

Location Details:

Brickyard Cove, Berkeley (park at Seabreeze Market & Deli - 598 University Ave, Berkeley)

Join Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine to commemorate the 78th year of the ongoing Nakba. Nakba, meaning “catastrophe” in Arabic, refers to the 1948 displacement, dispossession and expulsion of an estimated 750,000 Palestinians from their homeland during the creation of Israel.



This is a family-friendly community event where we will make and fly kites with Palestinian motifs. Kites hold a profound significance for Palestinians, serving as a powerful symbol of resilience, hope, and defiance against the settler colonial occupation of Israel. Materials will be provided but you are welcome to bring your own Palestinian-decorated kites.



Join us anytime from 11am until 2pm at the entrance of Brickyard Cove in Berkeley, directly adjacent to the Seabreeze Market & Deli parking lot. There is ample free parking and accessible all-gender restrooms. Dogs must be on leash.



We will be fundraising for Anera & Sulala Animal Rescue, but NOTAFLOF (no one turned away for lack of funds).