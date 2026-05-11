From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Voting Rights: What Constitutes Free and Fair Elections? (In-Person w/ LWV & MI)
Date:
Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Time:
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Mechanics Institute & LWV CA
Location Details:
Mechanics Institute
57 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94104
57 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94104
Voting Rights: What Constitutes Free and Fair Elections?
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/voting-rights-what-constitutes-free-and-fair-elections-tickets-1984836421166
Cost: $5 for members, $15 for non-members
As midterm elections approach, and the U.S. Supreme Court considers multiple election law cases, what can voters expect when they cast their ballots - and how may that change in the near future? Experts in election ethics law, election administration, and voting rights education and activism will address, among other questions.
--What are the constitutional rights and protections for voters?
--How do past and current redistricting laws, in California and other states, affect voters and election outcomes?
--What are potential threats to voter access?
-- What can be done to protect voting rights and election best practices?
Featuring Natalie Adona, Registrar of Voters for Marin County-Department of Elections, Professor Jesse Mainardi, UCLaw SF, and Dora Rose, Deputy Director, League of Women Voters of California. This panel will be moderated by Scott Shafer, senior editor with the KQED Politics and Government desk. Co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of California and Ace Elliott-Hernandez, MI Trustee.
About the Speakers
Natalie Adona is the Registrar of Voters for Marin County, California. She is the Secretary for the California Association of Clerks and Election Officials (CACEO). She is the co-author of “Understanding the Voter Experience” and the co-author of “Stewards of Democracy.” She is a contributing author for the recently published book, “Local Election Administrators in the United States.”
Jesse Mainardi is the founder of Mainardi Law, a firm specializing in campaign, election and governmental ethics law. Before starting his firm, Jesse was the Deputy Executive Director of the San Francisco Ethics Commission, a partner at a political law firm in the Bay Area, and enforcement counsel at California’s Fair Political Practices Commission. He is an adjunct professor at UC Law San Francisco.
Dora Rose is the Deputy Director for the League of Women Voters of California. On the education side, she focuses on ensuring that all eligible Californians have the information and tools they need to vote with confidence and cast ballots that will be counted. Dora is also the League’s advocate, and this work focuses on driving impact through legislation and ballot measures. Her primary goals in California include closing the voter participation gap to ensure that people of color, young people, and people with disabilities have the access and tools to wield their power through voting, and building a more representative democracy that better serves all of California’s diverse residents. Dora is an attorney barred in California, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
About the Moderator
Scott Shafer is a senior editor with the KQED Politics and Government desk. He is co-host of Political Breakdown, the award-winning radio show and podcast with a personal take on the world of politics. Scott came to KQED in 1998 to host the statewide California Report. Prior to joining KQED, Scott was press secretary to San Francisco Mayor Art Agnos and Chief of Staff to Controller Gray Davis. Scott collaborated Political Breakdown and on The Political Mind of Jerry Brown, an eight-part series about the life and extraordinary political career of the former governor.
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/voting-rights-what-constitutes-free-and-fair-elections-tickets-1984836421166
Cost: $5 for members, $15 for non-members
As midterm elections approach, and the U.S. Supreme Court considers multiple election law cases, what can voters expect when they cast their ballots - and how may that change in the near future? Experts in election ethics law, election administration, and voting rights education and activism will address, among other questions.
--What are the constitutional rights and protections for voters?
--How do past and current redistricting laws, in California and other states, affect voters and election outcomes?
--What are potential threats to voter access?
-- What can be done to protect voting rights and election best practices?
Featuring Natalie Adona, Registrar of Voters for Marin County-Department of Elections, Professor Jesse Mainardi, UCLaw SF, and Dora Rose, Deputy Director, League of Women Voters of California. This panel will be moderated by Scott Shafer, senior editor with the KQED Politics and Government desk. Co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of California and Ace Elliott-Hernandez, MI Trustee.
About the Speakers
Natalie Adona is the Registrar of Voters for Marin County, California. She is the Secretary for the California Association of Clerks and Election Officials (CACEO). She is the co-author of “Understanding the Voter Experience” and the co-author of “Stewards of Democracy.” She is a contributing author for the recently published book, “Local Election Administrators in the United States.”
Jesse Mainardi is the founder of Mainardi Law, a firm specializing in campaign, election and governmental ethics law. Before starting his firm, Jesse was the Deputy Executive Director of the San Francisco Ethics Commission, a partner at a political law firm in the Bay Area, and enforcement counsel at California’s Fair Political Practices Commission. He is an adjunct professor at UC Law San Francisco.
Dora Rose is the Deputy Director for the League of Women Voters of California. On the education side, she focuses on ensuring that all eligible Californians have the information and tools they need to vote with confidence and cast ballots that will be counted. Dora is also the League’s advocate, and this work focuses on driving impact through legislation and ballot measures. Her primary goals in California include closing the voter participation gap to ensure that people of color, young people, and people with disabilities have the access and tools to wield their power through voting, and building a more representative democracy that better serves all of California’s diverse residents. Dora is an attorney barred in California, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
About the Moderator
Scott Shafer is a senior editor with the KQED Politics and Government desk. He is co-host of Political Breakdown, the award-winning radio show and podcast with a personal take on the world of politics. Scott came to KQED in 1998 to host the statewide California Report. Prior to joining KQED, Scott was press secretary to San Francisco Mayor Art Agnos and Chief of Staff to Controller Gray Davis. Scott collaborated Political Breakdown and on The Political Mind of Jerry Brown, an eight-part series about the life and extraordinary political career of the former governor.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/voting-rights...
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 11, 2026 7:57AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network