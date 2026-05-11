Get the Flock Out of SF Peninsula

Date:

Friday, May 15, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Raging Grannies/The Wolves

Email:

Location Details:

Corner El Camino Real/Embarcadero in front of Town and Country Village lamp post

Palo Alto CA

Free masks as there are 4 flock cameras at this very location! (or bring your own).



Nearby Mountain View's City Council terminated their Flock Safety license plate camera contract in a unanimous vote in February after a data sharing breach was discovered. We demand the same for all of the San Francisco Peninsula!



The city of Palo Alto has a review of their contract with Flock coming right up and Menlo Park will be looking at the same very soon.



The only people who seem to be excited about surveillance tech are cops, authoritarians and VCs. So why do city councils keep writing checks to Flock Safety to install privacy destroying cameras on our streets? We don't know the specific answer to that (well, we have a few ideas to be honest), but we do think it's worthwhile to remind city government, particularly in these troubled times, that these are our cities and our streets. So don't you think we should have a say in something as basic as whether to hand over our sensitive data to a company as untrustworthy as Flock?



We think so.



Join The Wolves and The Raging Grannies in a joyful Flock off outside the Town & Country Village shopping area in Palo Alto. Bring your signs and banners and let cities everywhere know that we won't rest until the cameras have been turned off, the contracts terminated and surveillance tech relegated to the dustbin of historically bad ideas.



As always, this event is peaceful and non-violent. We're gonna bring the noise. Everything else we're gonna leave alone.

