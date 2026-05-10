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Immigrant Rights Sunday at La Peña "Disappeared in Detention"
Date:
Sunday, June 14, 2026
Time:
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights Committee
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Center (3105 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley)
We see the footage of the humanitarian abuses as people are kidnapped and sent off to detention prisons without due process. We hear from advocacy and faith leaders, as well as the few people who have been released about the terrible conditions while in custody.
Join us for a deeper dive into this complex topic with expert panelists who will share up to date information from a legal and activist perspective. Visit our action tables during the break to take some immediate steps to fight back and support our neighbors and loved ones to stop the deportation machine.
Event: 3:30pm - 5:30pm
Doors open at 3:00pm
Registration is required; space is limited.
Suggested donation to be made at the door: $5.00 - $20.00.
Partial list of speakers:
-Natalia V Santanna, Esq., Founder of Santanna Law Offices, PC
-Stacy Suh, Program Director at Detention Watch Network
-Rev. Canon Anna Carmichael PhD, & Jose R, former Detainee / SJRAISE
The Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights (FLPIR) is a volunteer group born in 2025 to confront the severe erosion of immigrant rights in the U.S. We provide educational workshops and materials that explain constitutional rights, including for those who are undocumented. We take action to monitor and protest violations and abuses of these rights while advocating for just and humane immigration policies. FLPIR is an independent organization working in coalition to promote “Know Your Rights” efforts and celebrate immigrants’ contributions to our society.
To learn more, please visit http://www.flpir.org
Join us for a deeper dive into this complex topic with expert panelists who will share up to date information from a legal and activist perspective. Visit our action tables during the break to take some immediate steps to fight back and support our neighbors and loved ones to stop the deportation machine.
Event: 3:30pm - 5:30pm
Doors open at 3:00pm
Registration is required; space is limited.
Suggested donation to be made at the door: $5.00 - $20.00.
Partial list of speakers:
-Natalia V Santanna, Esq., Founder of Santanna Law Offices, PC
-Stacy Suh, Program Director at Detention Watch Network
-Rev. Canon Anna Carmichael PhD, & Jose R, former Detainee / SJRAISE
The Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights (FLPIR) is a volunteer group born in 2025 to confront the severe erosion of immigrant rights in the U.S. We provide educational workshops and materials that explain constitutional rights, including for those who are undocumented. We take action to monitor and protest violations and abuses of these rights while advocating for just and humane immigration policies. FLPIR is an independent organization working in coalition to promote “Know Your Rights” efforts and celebrate immigrants’ contributions to our society.
To learn more, please visit http://www.flpir.org
For more information: http://www.flpir.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 10, 2026 6:14AM
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