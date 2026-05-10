top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/14/2026
Americas East Bay Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Immigrant Rights Sunday at La Peña "Disappeared in Detention"

Description of the Disappeared in Detention panel discussion event at la Peña Cultural Center.
original image (612x791)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, June 14, 2026
Time:
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights Committee
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Center (3105 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley)
We see the footage of the humanitarian abuses as people are kidnapped and sent off to detention prisons without due process. We hear from advocacy and faith leaders, as well as the few people who have been released about the terrible conditions while in custody.

Join us for a deeper dive into this complex topic with expert panelists who will share up to date information from a legal and activist perspective. Visit our action tables during the break to take some immediate steps to fight back and support our neighbors and loved ones to stop the deportation machine.

Event: 3:30pm - 5:30pm
Doors open at 3:00pm

Registration is required; space is limited.
Suggested donation to be made at the door: $5.00 - $20.00.


Partial list of speakers:


-Natalia V Santanna, Esq., Founder of Santanna Law Offices, PC
-Stacy Suh, Program Director at Detention Watch Network
-Rev. Canon Anna Carmichael PhD, & Jose R, former Detainee / SJRAISE

The Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights (FLPIR) is a volunteer group born in 2025 to confront the severe erosion of immigrant rights in the U.S. We provide educational workshops and materials that explain constitutional rights, including for those who are undocumented. We take action to monitor and protest violations and abuses of these rights while advocating for just and humane immigration policies. FLPIR is an independent organization working in coalition to promote “Know Your Rights” efforts and celebrate immigrants’ contributions to our society.
To learn more, please visit http://www.flpir.org
For more information: http://www.flpir.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 10, 2026 6:14AM
§Desaparecidos en detención
by Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights Committee
Sun, May 10, 2026 6:14AM
Resumen del evento Desaparecidos en detención, una conversación con expertos en la materia, en el Centro Cultural La Peña.
original image (612x791)
http://www.flpir.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code