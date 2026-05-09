SAFAR: A Journey of Recollections

Date:

Sunday, June 14, 2026

Time:

3:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Shift Focus Narratives

Location Details:

Creativity Theater, Children’s Creativity Museum,

Yerba Buena Gardens, 221 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Presented as part of the United States of Asian America Festival by the Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Center, this multidisciplinary event features a hybrid short documentary and live performance by Oakland choreographer Joti Singh exploring the hidden history of South Asian immigration through the story of her great-grandfather, Bhagwan Singh Gyanee, a member of the anti-colonial Ghadar Party. Filmed at the Angel Island Immigration Station, the work blends dance, archival memory, and site-specific performance to honor the experiences of detained South Asian immigrants. The program includes a grounding session, live dance performance, film screening, and post-screening community dialogue on immigration, ancestry, and family memory.