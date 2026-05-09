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Indybay Feature
SAFAR: A Journey of Recollections
Date:
Sunday, June 14, 2026
Time:
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Shift Focus Narratives
Location Details:
Creativity Theater, Children’s Creativity Museum,
Yerba Buena Gardens, 221 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Yerba Buena Gardens, 221 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Presented as part of the United States of Asian America Festival by the Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Center, this multidisciplinary event features a hybrid short documentary and live performance by Oakland choreographer Joti Singh exploring the hidden history of South Asian immigration through the story of her great-grandfather, Bhagwan Singh Gyanee, a member of the anti-colonial Ghadar Party. Filmed at the Angel Island Immigration Station, the work blends dance, archival memory, and site-specific performance to honor the experiences of detained South Asian immigrants. The program includes a grounding session, live dance performance, film screening, and post-screening community dialogue on immigration, ancestry, and family memory.
For more information: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/safa...
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 9, 2026 11:32PM
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