Direct Action Workshop

Date:

Sunday, May 10, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

pat riot

Location Details:

3124 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

Do you feel like change is impossible?



What do we do when the political process fails?



Change is possible… and it doesn’t take a thousand people, a big budget, or a video gone viral.



In this workshop, you’ll learn the reasons some actions fail and you’ll gain the tools to plan an action that gets results.



Using successful direct action campaigns as working examples, this workshop teaches the critical steps to protest strategy. We compare direct action, legislative action, symbolic action and civil disobedience. We then delve into the basics of organizing a grassroots protest campaign, with a focus on direct action. Finally we explore various tactics and their uses.



Bring a notebook. Time will be allotted for brainstorming how to put these skills into action for the cause you care about.