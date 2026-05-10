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Indybay Feature
Direct Action Workshop
Date:
Sunday, May 10, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
pat riot
Location Details:
3124 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley
Do you feel like change is impossible?
What do we do when the political process fails?
Change is possible… and it doesn’t take a thousand people, a big budget, or a video gone viral.
In this workshop, you’ll learn the reasons some actions fail and you’ll gain the tools to plan an action that gets results.
Using successful direct action campaigns as working examples, this workshop teaches the critical steps to protest strategy. We compare direct action, legislative action, symbolic action and civil disobedience. We then delve into the basics of organizing a grassroots protest campaign, with a focus on direct action. Finally we explore various tactics and their uses.
Bring a notebook. Time will be allotted for brainstorming how to put these skills into action for the cause you care about.
What do we do when the political process fails?
Change is possible… and it doesn’t take a thousand people, a big budget, or a video gone viral.
In this workshop, you’ll learn the reasons some actions fail and you’ll gain the tools to plan an action that gets results.
Using successful direct action campaigns as working examples, this workshop teaches the critical steps to protest strategy. We compare direct action, legislative action, symbolic action and civil disobedience. We then delve into the basics of organizing a grassroots protest campaign, with a focus on direct action. Finally we explore various tactics and their uses.
Bring a notebook. Time will be allotted for brainstorming how to put these skills into action for the cause you care about.
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 9, 2026 10:40PM
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