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Indybay Feature
South Bay Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Apple Worker Ashley Gjovik and the Struggle for Heath & Safety, Labor & the Environment

by LVP
Sat, May 9, 2026 10:38PM
Apple health and safety whistleblower and environmentalist Ashley Gjovik spoke in San Jose about her struggle at Apple to protect her health and safety and fellow workers and the retaliation and corruption of government agencies. She also discussed the ongoing environmental dangers by Apple and other sites in the South Bay.
Apple health and safety whistleblower and environmentalist Ashley Gjovik spoke in San Jose about her struggle at Apple to protect her hea...
original image (889x487)
Ashley Gjovik was a senior engineering program manager at Apple and discovered a toxic dump site under her office that was poisoning her and other workers. She began to demand that Apple mediate the dangers and the company then went after her, threatening and then terminating her.

She also discovered that across the street from where she lived there was a secret Apple Fab production facility that was releasing dangerous toxins and chemicals that were getting in her body and causing serious health problems along with affecting other residents, children and members of the community.

She talks about this experience and the fight for workers rights, union and environmental rights and the capture of government agencies like Cal-OSHA, Federal Osha, the NLRB, EPA and other agencies that are supposed to regulate and do oversight of workers, safety and environmental laws.

She has been facing a a bevy of law firms including major union busting firms that are being paid millions to shutdown her lawsuits.

Apple lawyers even tried to get an order that Gjovik could not use AI to help her with her legal responses to the massive legal assault that Apple's lawyers were organizing to shut her down.

This presentation was made on 5/7/26 at the San Jose Peace Center.

Additional Media:

No More " Protective Orders" To Silence Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjovik & Other Workers-Stop Profiting By Spying On Genitals!
https://youtu.be/_OAIWUr-IfE

APPLE Bosses & Lawyers Panic As Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik's Trial & Judgement Hearing Gets Close
https://youtu.be/TdB3WYZgfwA

AI, Labor, Tech Workers & The Future Of SF & The World
https://youtu.be/aizaKTB9eVo

Strange Hecklers At Press Conference About Secret Apple Semiconductor Center
https://leftcoastrightwatch.org/articles/strange-hecklers-at-press-conference-about-secret-apple-semiconductor-center/

Apple Fab Toxic Cover-up In Santa Clara Exposed At Press Conf-Apple Security Say They Work For 49ers
https://youtu.be/TeHOyevjtuw

Apple Toxic Crimes, The Santa Clara FAB and The EPA With Fired Apple Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/0j8m9Fs2VjU

Apple's Secret Silicon Fab Next to Thousands of Homes
https://www.ashleygjovik.com/3250scott.html

Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik On Retaliation, Toxics & Corruption-Poisoning The People & Workers
https://youtu.be/9hj0HSkCnL0

The Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/ycxIbfO-pG0

US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: Stop US DOL OSHA Whistleblower Corruption Now
https://www.change.org/p/marty-walsh-stop-us-dol-osha-whistleblower-corruption-now
http://justiceatapple.com/

Apple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/cvxNLu7BhaI

Part II: My personal hellscape of conflicts of interest, obstruction, & arbitrary denials of due process continues…
https://ashleygjovik.substack.com/p/field-notes-on-regulatory-capture-c08

Apple Wanted Her Fired. It Settled on an Absurd Excuse
https://gizmodo.com/apple-wanted-her-fired-it-settled-on-an-absurd-excuse-1847868789

Apple Employee Blows Whistle on Illegal Spying and Toxic Working Conditions
https://truthout.org/articles/apple-employee-blows-whistle-on-illegal-spying-and-toxic-working-conditions/

Silicon Valley Chemical Contamination & Exposure
http://www.whatsintheair.org/silicon-valley.html

I thought I was dying: My apartment was built on toxic waste
https://sfbayview.com/2021/03/i-thought-i-was-dying-my-apartment-was-built-on-toxic-waste/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/eVHZMUhM_1Y
§Apple Management Had Suicide Nets Put Up To Deal With Exploitation
by LVP
Sat, May 9, 2026 10:38PM
sm_apple_workers_china.jpg
original image (3992x2536)
Ashley Gjovik talked about the treatment of Chinese Apple workers by Apple management in her talk.
https://youtu.be/eVHZMUhM_1Y
§Entrance To Secret Apple Fab Production Facility
by LVP
Sat, May 9, 2026 10:38PM
sm_apple_fab_lobby_with_chemical_signs.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Apple illegally set up a fab production facility next to parks and 1200 condos and were poisoning Gjovik and other residents.
https://youtu.be/eVHZMUhM_1Y
§Apple Is A Major Union Buster & Are Spending Millions Fight Gjovik
by LVP
Sat, May 9, 2026 10:38PM
apple_union_busting__1_.jpg
Apple is spending millions on union busting and silencing their workers. The Gjovik case has exposed the method and tactics of the company management.
https://youtu.be/eVHZMUhM_1Y
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