Apple health and safety whistleblower and environmentalist Ashley Gjovik spoke in San Jose about her struggle at Apple to protect her health and safety and fellow workers and the retaliation and corruption of government agencies. She also discussed the ongoing environmental dangers by Apple and other sites in the South Bay.

Ashley Gjovik was a senior engineering program manager at Apple and discovered a toxic dump site under her office that was poisoning her and other workers. She began to demand that Apple mediate the dangers and the company then went after her, threatening and then terminating her.She also discovered that across the street from where she lived there was a secret Apple Fab production facility that was releasing dangerous toxins and chemicals that were getting in her body and causing serious health problems along with affecting other residents, children and members of the community.She talks about this experience and the fight for workers rights, union and environmental rights and the capture of government agencies like Cal-OSHA, Federal Osha, the NLRB, EPA and other agencies that are supposed to regulate and do oversight of workers, safety and environmental laws.She has been facing a a bevy of law firms including major union busting firms that are being paid millions to shutdown her lawsuits.Apple lawyers even tried to get an order that Gjovik could not use AI to help her with her legal responses to the massive legal assault that Apple's lawyers were organizing to shut her down.This presentation was made on 5/7/26 at the San Jose Peace Center.Additional Media:No More " Protective Orders" To Silence Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjovik & Other Workers-Stop Profiting By Spying On Genitals!APPLE Bosses & Lawyers Panic As Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik's Trial & Judgement Hearing Gets CloseAI, Labor, Tech Workers & The Future Of SF & The WorldStrange Hecklers At Press Conference About Secret Apple Semiconductor CenterApple Fab Toxic Cover-up In Santa Clara Exposed At Press Conf-Apple Security Say They Work For 49ersApple Toxic Crimes, The Santa Clara FAB and The EPA With Fired Apple Whistleblower Ashley M. GjøvikApple's Secret Silicon Fab Next to Thousands of HomesApple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik On Retaliation, Toxics & Corruption-Poisoning The People & WorkersThe Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. GjøvikUS Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: Stop US DOL OSHA Whistleblower Corruption NowApple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. GjøvikPart II: My personal hellscape of conflicts of interest, obstruction, & arbitrary denials of due process continues…Apple Wanted Her Fired. It Settled on an Absurd ExcuseApple Employee Blows Whistle on Illegal Spying and Toxic Working ConditionsSilicon Valley Chemical Contamination & ExposureI thought I was dying: My apartment was built on toxic wasteProduction of Labor Video Project