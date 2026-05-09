From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Fossil Free Future Festival: Joyful Resistance to Chevron

Date:

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Oil Gas Action Network

Location Details:

Keller Beach & Judge Carroll Park in Richmond, CA

W Cutting Blvd and S. Garrard Blvd, Richmond, CA 94801 US



Schedule/Location:

11:00am Indigenous Opening Ceremony at Keller Beach

12:00pm Festival at Judge Carroll Park

1:00pm - 3:00pm Rolling Festival March and Concert



Chevron's shadow has loomed over Richmond since its inception, but now we are dreaming of a future beyond fossil fuels, where Richmond is for the People, Not Chevron. We are moving from an extractive economy to a regenerative one, where our community owns its land, labor, and local food systems.



We are gathering for a rolling festival and concert: live music from local artists and a giant statue will roll through the streets of Richmond to uplift the struggles of indigenous land and water protectors, organizers from the front lines here in Richmond and across the continent, to Chevron's role in attacks on Palestinians, and to bring art and joy to resisting Chevron's attempts to shape our local and global economies for their shareholders' profits.



11:00am Indigenous Opening Ceremony at Keller Beach

12:00pm Festival at Judge Carroll Park

1:00pm - 3pm Rolling Festival March

This festival is a celebration of our collective power to build the "sacred middle" work of transformation—ensuring that as we phase out fossil fuels, we cultivate a regenerative society that returns power to the people and puts the health of our earth above corporate profit.



This event will be the 13th annual gathering of Anti-Chevron Day, which historically has uplifted voices of communities around the world that seek accountability from the global oil giant for the destruction they have caused.



Speakers will include:



Kanahus Manuel, Indigenous land defender of Tiny House Warriors, Alberta Canada

Donald Moncayo, President of Union de Afectados por Texaco (UDAPT), Ecuador

Steven Donziger, Lawyer targeted by Chevron

Richmond leaders Mayor Eduardo Martinez and Doria Robinson of the Richmond Our Power Coalition



Want to sponsor and table at the festival? Reach out to



Sponsored by: Richmond Our Power Coalition, Idle No More SF Bay, Oil and Gas Action Network (OGAN), Rich City Rays, Amazon Watch, Asian Pacific Environmental Network, Tiny House Warriors, Fencelines Project, Arab Resource and Organizing Center, BDS Movement, Boycott Chevron Campaign, Sacred Places Institute for Indigenous Peoples, Richmond Shoreline Alliance, Richmond 4 Palestine, Greenpeace, American Friends Service Committee, East Bay DSA Climate Action Committee, Fossil Free CA, Communities for a Better Environment, and more Fossil-Free Future Festival: Joyful Resistance to ChevronChevron's shadow has loomed over Richmond since its inception, but now we are dreaming of a future beyond fossil fuels, where Richmond is for the People, Not Chevron. We are moving from an extractive economy to a regenerative one, where our community owns its land, labor, and local food systems.We are gathering for a rolling festival and concert: live music from local artists and a giant statue will roll through the streets of Richmond to uplift the struggles of indigenous land and water protectors, organizers from the front lines here in Richmond and across the continent, to Chevron's role in attacks on Palestinians, and to bring art and joy to resisting Chevron's attempts to shape our local and global economies for their shareholders' profits.11:00am Indigenous Opening Ceremony at Keller Beach12:00pm Festival at Judge Carroll Park1:00pm - 3pm Rolling Festival MarchThis festival is a celebration of our collective power to build the "sacred middle" work of transformation—ensuring that as we phase out fossil fuels, we cultivate a regenerative society that returns power to the people and puts the health of our earth above corporate profit.This event will be the 13th annual gathering of Anti-Chevron Day, which historically has uplifted voices of communities around the world that seek accountability from the global oil giant for the destruction they have caused.Speakers will include:Kanahus Manuel, Indigenous land defender of Tiny House Warriors, Alberta CanadaDonald Moncayo, President of Union de Afectados por Texaco (UDAPT), EcuadorSteven Donziger, Lawyer targeted by ChevronRichmond leaders Mayor Eduardo Martinez and Doria Robinson of the Richmond Our Power CoalitionWant to sponsor and table at the festival? Reach out to roxy [at] oilgasaction.org Sponsored by: Richmond Our Power Coalition, Idle No More SF Bay, Oil and Gas Action Network (OGAN), Rich City Rays, Amazon Watch, Asian Pacific Environmental Network, Tiny House Warriors, Fencelines Project, Arab Resource and Organizing Center, BDS Movement, Boycott Chevron Campaign, Sacred Places Institute for Indigenous Peoples, Richmond Shoreline Alliance, Richmond 4 Palestine, Greenpeace, American Friends Service Committee, East Bay DSA Climate Action Committee, Fossil Free CA, Communities for a Better Environment, and more