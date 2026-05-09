From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

51st Annual Santa Cruz Pride Parade & Festival

Date:

Sunday, June 07, 2026

Time:

11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Pride

Location Details:

Parade starts at 11am at the intersection of Cathcart St. and Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz





Join us!



The parade starts at 11am at the intersection of Cathcart St. and Pacific Ave. We will then travel down Pacific Ave., into downtown to Church Street. Following the parade, join us at the Festival takes over downtown on Cooper Street, Pacific Ave., Front St., Abbott Square and in the MAH (free admission, art project for youth and the young at heart). Visit our festival page for a full line up of booths and entertainment. All FREE until 4pm!!



The Festival Stage Entertainment will be Awesome!



We are excited to have two awesome stages this year - the Abbott Square Stage and the Locust Street Stage. We will be announcing our performers, bands and other entertainment in June.



Donate to Santa Cruz Pride



Santa Cruz Pride, the largest LGBTQ+ event on the Central Coast and California's third oldest annual Pride Parade and Festival, attracts over 7,000 participants. Sponsoring Santa Cruz Pride connects your business with a diverse LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ+-friendly audience in Santa Cruz County.



Donate to Pride: Cheer on our Grand Marshals, watch cheerleaders, listen to bands and view a wide variety of contingents making up the largest LGBTQ+ Pride parade on the Central Coast. The Santa Cruz Pride parade and festival celebrates the LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning Plus) community in Santa Cruz County. The parade and festival is a safe and inclusive space for the queer community and their allies. You are welcome to be who you are and join the organizations, allies, supportive groups, churches, candidates, ensembles, performers, parents, children to show your pride, activism, enthusiasm and love.Join us!The parade starts at 11am at the intersection of Cathcart St. and Pacific Ave. We will then travel down Pacific Ave., into downtown to Church Street. Following the parade, join us at the Festival takes over downtown on Cooper Street, Pacific Ave., Front St., Abbott Square and in the MAH (free admission, art project for youth and the young at heart). Visit our festival page for a full line up of booths and entertainment. All FREE until 4pm!!The Festival Stage Entertainment will be Awesome!We are excited to have two awesome stages this year - the Abbott Square Stage and the Locust Street Stage. We will be announcing our performers, bands and other entertainment in June.Donate to Santa Cruz PrideSanta Cruz Pride, the largest LGBTQ+ event on the Central Coast and California's third oldest annual Pride Parade and Festival, attracts over 7,000 participants. Sponsoring Santa Cruz Pride connects your business with a diverse LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ+-friendly audience in Santa Cruz County.Donate to Pride: https://santacruzpride.org/donate