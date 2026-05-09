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What Is Democratic Modernity?
Date:
Thursday, May 14, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Rojava Solidarity Santa Cruz
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz
What Is Democratic Modernity? – Thursday, May 14th / 6pm with Rojava Solidarity Santa Cruz SubRosa, 703 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
The Kurdish Freedom Movement embraces a feminist, democratic, and ecological future and has offered an alternative vision of modernity. As this new future unfolds alongside capitalist modernity we offer this session to discuss the ways we can resist the system materially and ideologically. A short history of Kurdistan will be offered, as the plight of the Kurds and their fight for resistance provides a stark example of the failings of the nation-state system. Please contact us if you would like some optional introductory readings.
Optional reading: https://tinyurl.com/howtolive2026
COVID precautions encouraged
The Kurdish Freedom Movement embraces a feminist, democratic, and ecological future and has offered an alternative vision of modernity. As this new future unfolds alongside capitalist modernity we offer this session to discuss the ways we can resist the system materially and ideologically. A short history of Kurdistan will be offered, as the plight of the Kurds and their fight for resistance provides a stark example of the failings of the nation-state system. Please contact us if you would like some optional introductory readings.
Optional reading: https://tinyurl.com/howtolive2026
COVID precautions encouraged
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/rojavasc
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 9, 2026 9:13AM
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