The Pittsburg Post Gazette Newsguild journalists went on the longest unfair labor practice strike in the United States. After going back to work the owners turned the paper over to a non-profit group which proceeded to terminate most of the union strikers. A journalist and striker Steve Mellon talks about the lessons of their strike and their struggle for a paper run by workers and the community.

In one of the longest newspaper strikes in the United States, the Pittsburgh Post Gazette NewsGuild members fought against the attacks on their healthcare and union busting by the Block family which owned the newspaper.It took 1132 days but they won their jobs back and then the company turned the paper over to a "non-profit” which proceeded to terminate most of the union members. This was the longest unfair labor strike in the history of the United States.NewsGuild striker Steve Mellon talks about the lessons of the strike and his reporting on the East Palestine Norfolk Southern derailment and how that was not getting the reporting in part because of the massive downsizing and destruction of journalists jobs in the United States.He also talks about their initiative to build a community labor controlled newspaper in the Pittsburgh area.This interview took place on 5/8/26Additional Media:Our Paper NowOurpapernow.orgOn Strike Over 1,000 Days, Pittsburgh Post Gazette NewsGuild Chair Andrew Goldstein Reports at CWAPittsburgh Post Gazette NewsGuild Strikers Win Injunction Against Union BustersNational Labor Relations Board is ‘seeking injunction’ that could end Pittsburgh news workers strikeCWA and NewsGuild Statements in Response to Dissolution of Teamsters Local 211/205 Post-Gazette Bargaining UnitTime To Stop Union Busting! Pittsburgh Post Gazette NG Striker Andrew Goldstein Speaks OutProduction of Labor Video Project