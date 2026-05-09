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Lessons of NewsGuild Pittsburgh Post Gazette Strike & the Fight for a New Paper
The Pittsburg Post Gazette Newsguild journalists went on the longest unfair labor practice strike in the United States. After going back to work the owners turned the paper over to a non-profit group which proceeded to terminate most of the union strikers. A journalist and striker Steve Mellon talks about the lessons of their strike and their struggle for a paper run by workers and the community.
In one of the longest newspaper strikes in the United States, the Pittsburgh Post Gazette NewsGuild members fought against the attacks on their healthcare and union busting by the Block family which owned the newspaper.
It took 1132 days but they won their jobs back and then the company turned the paper over to a "non-profit” which proceeded to terminate most of the union members. This was the longest unfair labor strike in the history of the United States.
NewsGuild striker Steve Mellon talks about the lessons of the strike and his reporting on the East Palestine Norfolk Southern derailment and how that was not getting the reporting in part because of the massive downsizing and destruction of journalists jobs in the United States.
He also talks about their initiative to build a community labor controlled newspaper in the Pittsburgh area.
This interview took place on 5/8/26
Additional Media:
Our Paper Now
Ourpapernow.org
On Strike Over 1,000 Days, Pittsburgh Post Gazette NewsGuild Chair Andrew Goldstein Reports at CWA
https://youtu.be/WViz0QZYD44
Pittsburgh Post Gazette NewsGuild Strikers Win Injunction Against Union Busters
https://youtu.be/4Lca4QdpeX4
National Labor Relations Board is ‘seeking injunction’ that could end Pittsburgh news workers strike
https://www.unionprogress.com/2024/04/19/its-great-national-labor-relations-board-is-seeking-injunction-in-pittsburgh-news-workers-strike/
CWA and NewsGuild Statements in Response to Dissolution of Teamsters Local 211/205 Post-Gazette Bargaining Unit
https://cwa-union.org/news/releases/cwa-and-newsguild-statements-response-dissolution-teamsters-local-211205-post-gazette#:~:text=PITTSBURGH%2C%20Pa.federal%20law%20with%20several%20unions.
Time To Stop Union Busting! Pittsburgh Post Gazette NG Striker Andrew Goldstein Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/m6w99pvGuyc
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
It took 1132 days but they won their jobs back and then the company turned the paper over to a "non-profit” which proceeded to terminate most of the union members. This was the longest unfair labor strike in the history of the United States.
NewsGuild striker Steve Mellon talks about the lessons of the strike and his reporting on the East Palestine Norfolk Southern derailment and how that was not getting the reporting in part because of the massive downsizing and destruction of journalists jobs in the United States.
He also talks about their initiative to build a community labor controlled newspaper in the Pittsburgh area.
This interview took place on 5/8/26
Additional Media:
Our Paper Now
Ourpapernow.org
On Strike Over 1,000 Days, Pittsburgh Post Gazette NewsGuild Chair Andrew Goldstein Reports at CWA
https://youtu.be/WViz0QZYD44
Pittsburgh Post Gazette NewsGuild Strikers Win Injunction Against Union Busters
https://youtu.be/4Lca4QdpeX4
National Labor Relations Board is ‘seeking injunction’ that could end Pittsburgh news workers strike
https://www.unionprogress.com/2024/04/19/its-great-national-labor-relations-board-is-seeking-injunction-in-pittsburgh-news-workers-strike/
CWA and NewsGuild Statements in Response to Dissolution of Teamsters Local 211/205 Post-Gazette Bargaining Unit
https://cwa-union.org/news/releases/cwa-and-newsguild-statements-response-dissolution-teamsters-local-211205-post-gazette#:~:text=PITTSBURGH%2C%20Pa.federal%20law%20with%20several%20unions.
Time To Stop Union Busting! Pittsburgh Post Gazette NG Striker Andrew Goldstein Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/m6w99pvGuyc
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/mdoofFgC5c0
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