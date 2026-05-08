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Indybay Feature
Enough is Enough - STOP Musk & Altman’s Threat to the Workers of the US & the World!
Date:
Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
Oakland Federal Building
1301 Clay St.
Oakland
1301 Clay St.
Oakland
Enough Is Enough! STOP Musk & Altman’s Threat To The Workers Of The US &mThe World! Tech For Humans Not For Billionaires
AI Threatens Working People, Unions and All Jobs-Musk & Altman Fighting Over Money & Power Not Needs of People
Press Conference
Tuesday May. 12, 2026
12:00 pm noon Oakland Federal Building
1301 Clay St. Oakland
Join trade unionists and working people about the dangers of AI and it’s introduction in every working place and for the public. From education, artists, writers to healthcare and logistics with autonomous vehicles, millions of workers are threatened with the loss of their jobs and not only are workers threatened but the public and the commons. We cannot allow the tech billionaires to destroy our world for more profits and provide support for the Trump dictatorship. Project 2025 which is being implemented ends any oversight and regulation of all technology and this is an existential threat to workers, the public and our society. Working people and the rights of the public are above the interests of these billionaires. There will be presentations from NUHW Kaiser licensed clinical social worker Ilana Marcucci-Morris about the dangers of the use of AI and
chat boxes to replace workers in responding to patients with mental health problems.
We will also have a speaker from the CFA about the CSU contract with Open AI which has military contracts to profit from wars and genocide. They will also discuss the dangers of the Chancellor’s $17 million contract with Altman’s open AI to make the CSU the first AI powered University without
consultation and consent with the faculty and puts the profits of Open AI above the public interests of the CSU students and the public of California.
Endorsed by California Faculty Association CFA, National Union Of Heatlhcare Workers NUHW, STOP AI, UFCLP
Initiated by WorkWeek
Contact labormedia1 [at] gmail.com for more information
CSU AI Contractor OpenAI Partners with Trump’s Department of War; Sign CFA Petition to not Renew Contract! - California Faculty Association
https://www.calfac.org/csu-ai-contractor-openai-partners-with-trumps-department-of-war-sign-cfa-petition-to-not-renew-
NEWS HIGHER EDUCATION
MARCH 12, 2026
On February 28, OpenAI signed a contract with the Department of War (DOW) to deploy its own AI models with the department’s classified network. The deal emerged after the DOW announced it was severing ties with Anthropic, another private AI company, when it refused to remove guardrails around how its AI model Claude would be used.
Anthropic had initially signed a $200 million deal in July 2025 to build AI tools for US national security. However, when the DOW wanted to use AI tools for mass domestic surveillance and the development of autonomous weapons, Anthropic refused.
OpenAI, by contrast, hastily signed an agreement with the DOW, raising serious ethical concerns over their lack of regard for how dangerous their tools could be both domestically and overseas. It also reversed its 2023 policy, which explicitly banned the military from accessing its AI models.
This concerns CFA members because in February 2025, the Chancellor’s Office announced a 17-million-dollar public-private initiative with the privately owned company, OpenAI, to make the CSU the first AI-powered university.
The CSU-Open AI deal was done without faculty consent and jeopardizes the integrity of a university whose mission is, first and foremost, to serve our students.
Chancellor García’s deal with OpenAI represents a very risky and menacing incursion of private companies’ interests into CSU infrastructure and workforce development goals. The same company willing to partner with a federal government that has been directly responsible for exacerbating the systemic violence against Black and brown communities, LGBTQIA+ people, women, and persons with disabilities, now has its hands steeped in our students’ education, and likely for the worse.
OpenAI’s eagerness to sign a contract with the DOW demonstrates its priorities: profit over safety and human welfare. It is no less likely to prioritize profit over students and treat them solely as a training ground to enhance and refine its AI programs.
To make matters worse, the Chancellor’s Office has been complicit in AI perpetuating harmful stereotypes, including racial and gender biases, through their failure to mention—in the slightest—these well-documented concerns. There has been no transparency or accountability in their AI-initiative.
In its Ethical and Responsible Use Guide for AI Integration document, CSU management fails to address any of these issues, essentially ignoring the realities of our students, many of whom come from underrepresented and underserved backgrounds.
In March 2025, CFA filed an unfair practice charge against the Chancellor’s Office for refusing to meet and confer over how the AI initiative would impact faculty.
In September 2025, Elaine Bernal, CFA Associate Vice President of Lecturers, South, and CSU Long Beach lecturer, gave their testimony regarding the threats that AI poses to our education system, data privacy, intellectual property, academic freedom, and environment sustainability.
“Let us be clear about bias,” said Bernal. “AI does not just make random errors; it reproduces structural racism. As scholar Ruha Benjamin reminds us in Race After Technology, these systems are not neutral. They encode inequality, including anti-Blackness, into their design. CSU’s students, Black, Indigenous, Latinx, immigrant, queer, trans, first-gen, disabled, should not be handed tools that reinforce the discrimination they already face in society. As a queer Filipino faculty member, I know these inequities personally.”
In response to these concerns, the CFA Bargaining Team has also proposed a stand-alone article in our Collective Bargaining Agreement on AI that centers on guardrails around the use of AI and protections for faculty.
As for legislative policy, we are sponsoring Senate Bill 928, which aims to protect CSU employees from the encroachment of artificial intelligence.
We remind you to sign this petition urging Chancellor García not to renew the CSU’s contract with OpenAI and to use the money to protect jobs at CSU campuses.
Our members will continue their work to ensure that students receive an education free from corporate interests, motivated entirely by profit, that have no real stake in the teaching or learning outcomes in the CSU.
Kaiser NUHW Mental Health Clinicians & CNA NNU Nurses United UFLP Strike Over AI & Layoffs At Oakland Kaiser
https://youtu.be/6EB0yqOVo_U
More than 23,000 Kaiser Permanente nurses represented by the California Nurses Association (CNA-NNU) held a 24-hour sympathy unfair labor practice strike on March 18, 2026 with 2,400 mental health clinicians from the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) who are protesting Kaiser's implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on patients and workers.
Striking NUHW & CNA union workers spoke out on the picket line at Oakland Kaiser about what AI means and the effort of Kaiser to introduce it threatening patients and workers.
Kaiser is allowing chat boxes to make medical determinations instead of using licensed clinical professionals although this is against the law. The State of California Department of Managed Care has fined Kaiser over $200 million yet Kaiser management according to the union continues to flagrantly violate protections for workers and patients with no caps not he number of patients for each clinician. Kaiser executives and management have $67 billion in surplus funds and also spent over $1 billion to hire replacement workers scabs to break the strike by 31 thousand members of UNAC AFSCME who were on strike for four weeks earlier this year.
Additional Media:
Chat Bots, AI, Healthcare, Profiteering & Patients With NUHW Kaiser LCSW Ilana Marcucci-Morris
https://youtu.be/j0CIif4HHDE
Kaiser Oakland UNAC/UHCP Healthcare Workers Strike For Staffing & Wages & Against Union Busting
https://youtu.be/lBrqkNI0kkQ
Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/
No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ
Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/
MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs
Kaiser still in denial over patient suicides
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rzGA1XWxgI&t=5s
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-still-in-denial-over-patient-suicides/
SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps
Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA
Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s
NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal Rosselli
https://youtu.be/z5oL7rN7wmo
Kaiser NUHW Workers Strike Against Short Staffing Threatening Healthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8SjlVXpmAI&t=12s
Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/
MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs
Kaiser still in denial over patient suicides
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rzGA1XWxgI&t=5s
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-still-in-denial-over-patient-suicides/
SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps
Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA
Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s
NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal Rosselli
https://youtu.be/z5oL7rN7wmo
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Kaiser NUHW Mental Health Clinicians & CNA NNU Nurses United UFLP Strike Over AI & Layoffs At Oakland Kaiser
https://youtu.be/6EB0yqOVo_U
More than 23,000 Kaiser Permanente nurses represented by the California Nurses Association (CNA-NNU) held a 24-hour sympathy unfair labor practice strike on March 18, 2026 with 2,400 mental health clinicians from the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) who are protesting Kaiser's implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on patients and workers.
Striking NUHW & CNA union workers spoke out on the picket line at Oakland Kaiser about what AI means and the effort of Kaiser to introduce it threatening patients and workers.
Kaiser is allowing chat boxes to make medical determinations instead of using licensed clinical professionals although this is against the law. The State of California Department of Managed Care has fined Kaiser over $200 million yet Kaiser management according to the union continues to flagrantly violate protections for workers and patients with no caps not he number of patients for each clinician. Kaiser executives and management have $67 billion in surplus funds and also spent over $1 billion to hire replacement workers scabs to break the strike by 31 thousand members of UNAC AFSCME who were on strike for four weeks earlier this year.
Additional Media:
Chat Bots, AI, Healthcare, Profiteering & Patients With NUHW Kaiser LCSW Ilana Marcucci-Morris
https://youtu.be/j0CIif4HHDE
Kaiser Oakland UNAC/UHCP Healthcare Workers Strike For Staffing & Wages & Against Union Busting
https://youtu.be/lBrqkNI0kkQ
Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/
No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ
Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/
MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs
Kaiser still in denial over patient suicides
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rzGA1XWxgI&t=5s
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-still-in-denial-over-patient-suicides/
SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps
Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA
Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s
NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal Rosselli
https://youtu.be/z5oL7rN7wmo
Kaiser NUHW Workers Strike Against Short Staffing Threatening Healthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8SjlVXpmAI&t=12s
Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/
MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs
Kaiser still in denial over patient suicides
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rzGA1XWxgI&t=5s
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-still-in-denial-over-patient-suicides/
SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps
Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA
Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s
NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal Rosselli
https://youtu.be/z5oL7rN7wmo
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
AI Threatens Working People, Unions and All Jobs-Musk & Altman Fighting Over Money & Power Not Needs of People
Press Conference
Tuesday May. 12, 2026
12:00 pm noon Oakland Federal Building
1301 Clay St. Oakland
Join trade unionists and working people about the dangers of AI and it’s introduction in every working place and for the public. From education, artists, writers to healthcare and logistics with autonomous vehicles, millions of workers are threatened with the loss of their jobs and not only are workers threatened but the public and the commons. We cannot allow the tech billionaires to destroy our world for more profits and provide support for the Trump dictatorship. Project 2025 which is being implemented ends any oversight and regulation of all technology and this is an existential threat to workers, the public and our society. Working people and the rights of the public are above the interests of these billionaires. There will be presentations from NUHW Kaiser licensed clinical social worker Ilana Marcucci-Morris about the dangers of the use of AI and
chat boxes to replace workers in responding to patients with mental health problems.
We will also have a speaker from the CFA about the CSU contract with Open AI which has military contracts to profit from wars and genocide. They will also discuss the dangers of the Chancellor’s $17 million contract with Altman’s open AI to make the CSU the first AI powered University without
consultation and consent with the faculty and puts the profits of Open AI above the public interests of the CSU students and the public of California.
Endorsed by California Faculty Association CFA, National Union Of Heatlhcare Workers NUHW, STOP AI, UFCLP
Initiated by WorkWeek
Contact labormedia1 [at] gmail.com for more information
CSU AI Contractor OpenAI Partners with Trump’s Department of War; Sign CFA Petition to not Renew Contract! - California Faculty Association
https://www.calfac.org/csu-ai-contractor-openai-partners-with-trumps-department-of-war-sign-cfa-petition-to-not-renew-
NEWS HIGHER EDUCATION
MARCH 12, 2026
On February 28, OpenAI signed a contract with the Department of War (DOW) to deploy its own AI models with the department’s classified network. The deal emerged after the DOW announced it was severing ties with Anthropic, another private AI company, when it refused to remove guardrails around how its AI model Claude would be used.
Anthropic had initially signed a $200 million deal in July 2025 to build AI tools for US national security. However, when the DOW wanted to use AI tools for mass domestic surveillance and the development of autonomous weapons, Anthropic refused.
OpenAI, by contrast, hastily signed an agreement with the DOW, raising serious ethical concerns over their lack of regard for how dangerous their tools could be both domestically and overseas. It also reversed its 2023 policy, which explicitly banned the military from accessing its AI models.
This concerns CFA members because in February 2025, the Chancellor’s Office announced a 17-million-dollar public-private initiative with the privately owned company, OpenAI, to make the CSU the first AI-powered university.
The CSU-Open AI deal was done without faculty consent and jeopardizes the integrity of a university whose mission is, first and foremost, to serve our students.
Chancellor García’s deal with OpenAI represents a very risky and menacing incursion of private companies’ interests into CSU infrastructure and workforce development goals. The same company willing to partner with a federal government that has been directly responsible for exacerbating the systemic violence against Black and brown communities, LGBTQIA+ people, women, and persons with disabilities, now has its hands steeped in our students’ education, and likely for the worse.
OpenAI’s eagerness to sign a contract with the DOW demonstrates its priorities: profit over safety and human welfare. It is no less likely to prioritize profit over students and treat them solely as a training ground to enhance and refine its AI programs.
To make matters worse, the Chancellor’s Office has been complicit in AI perpetuating harmful stereotypes, including racial and gender biases, through their failure to mention—in the slightest—these well-documented concerns. There has been no transparency or accountability in their AI-initiative.
In its Ethical and Responsible Use Guide for AI Integration document, CSU management fails to address any of these issues, essentially ignoring the realities of our students, many of whom come from underrepresented and underserved backgrounds.
In March 2025, CFA filed an unfair practice charge against the Chancellor’s Office for refusing to meet and confer over how the AI initiative would impact faculty.
In September 2025, Elaine Bernal, CFA Associate Vice President of Lecturers, South, and CSU Long Beach lecturer, gave their testimony regarding the threats that AI poses to our education system, data privacy, intellectual property, academic freedom, and environment sustainability.
“Let us be clear about bias,” said Bernal. “AI does not just make random errors; it reproduces structural racism. As scholar Ruha Benjamin reminds us in Race After Technology, these systems are not neutral. They encode inequality, including anti-Blackness, into their design. CSU’s students, Black, Indigenous, Latinx, immigrant, queer, trans, first-gen, disabled, should not be handed tools that reinforce the discrimination they already face in society. As a queer Filipino faculty member, I know these inequities personally.”
In response to these concerns, the CFA Bargaining Team has also proposed a stand-alone article in our Collective Bargaining Agreement on AI that centers on guardrails around the use of AI and protections for faculty.
As for legislative policy, we are sponsoring Senate Bill 928, which aims to protect CSU employees from the encroachment of artificial intelligence.
We remind you to sign this petition urging Chancellor García not to renew the CSU’s contract with OpenAI and to use the money to protect jobs at CSU campuses.
Our members will continue their work to ensure that students receive an education free from corporate interests, motivated entirely by profit, that have no real stake in the teaching or learning outcomes in the CSU.
Kaiser NUHW Mental Health Clinicians & CNA NNU Nurses United UFLP Strike Over AI & Layoffs At Oakland Kaiser
https://youtu.be/6EB0yqOVo_U
More than 23,000 Kaiser Permanente nurses represented by the California Nurses Association (CNA-NNU) held a 24-hour sympathy unfair labor practice strike on March 18, 2026 with 2,400 mental health clinicians from the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) who are protesting Kaiser's implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on patients and workers.
Striking NUHW & CNA union workers spoke out on the picket line at Oakland Kaiser about what AI means and the effort of Kaiser to introduce it threatening patients and workers.
Kaiser is allowing chat boxes to make medical determinations instead of using licensed clinical professionals although this is against the law. The State of California Department of Managed Care has fined Kaiser over $200 million yet Kaiser management according to the union continues to flagrantly violate protections for workers and patients with no caps not he number of patients for each clinician. Kaiser executives and management have $67 billion in surplus funds and also spent over $1 billion to hire replacement workers scabs to break the strike by 31 thousand members of UNAC AFSCME who were on strike for four weeks earlier this year.
Additional Media:
Chat Bots, AI, Healthcare, Profiteering & Patients With NUHW Kaiser LCSW Ilana Marcucci-Morris
https://youtu.be/j0CIif4HHDE
Kaiser Oakland UNAC/UHCP Healthcare Workers Strike For Staffing & Wages & Against Union Busting
https://youtu.be/lBrqkNI0kkQ
Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/
No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ
Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/
MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs
Kaiser still in denial over patient suicides
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rzGA1XWxgI&t=5s
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-still-in-denial-over-patient-suicides/
SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps
Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA
Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s
NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal Rosselli
https://youtu.be/z5oL7rN7wmo
Kaiser NUHW Workers Strike Against Short Staffing Threatening Healthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8SjlVXpmAI&t=12s
Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/
MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs
Kaiser still in denial over patient suicides
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rzGA1XWxgI&t=5s
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-still-in-denial-over-patient-suicides/
SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps
Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA
Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s
NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal Rosselli
https://youtu.be/z5oL7rN7wmo
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Kaiser NUHW Mental Health Clinicians & CNA NNU Nurses United UFLP Strike Over AI & Layoffs At Oakland Kaiser
https://youtu.be/6EB0yqOVo_U
More than 23,000 Kaiser Permanente nurses represented by the California Nurses Association (CNA-NNU) held a 24-hour sympathy unfair labor practice strike on March 18, 2026 with 2,400 mental health clinicians from the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) who are protesting Kaiser's implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on patients and workers.
Striking NUHW & CNA union workers spoke out on the picket line at Oakland Kaiser about what AI means and the effort of Kaiser to introduce it threatening patients and workers.
Kaiser is allowing chat boxes to make medical determinations instead of using licensed clinical professionals although this is against the law. The State of California Department of Managed Care has fined Kaiser over $200 million yet Kaiser management according to the union continues to flagrantly violate protections for workers and patients with no caps not he number of patients for each clinician. Kaiser executives and management have $67 billion in surplus funds and also spent over $1 billion to hire replacement workers scabs to break the strike by 31 thousand members of UNAC AFSCME who were on strike for four weeks earlier this year.
Additional Media:
Chat Bots, AI, Healthcare, Profiteering & Patients With NUHW Kaiser LCSW Ilana Marcucci-Morris
https://youtu.be/j0CIif4HHDE
Kaiser Oakland UNAC/UHCP Healthcare Workers Strike For Staffing & Wages & Against Union Busting
https://youtu.be/lBrqkNI0kkQ
Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/
No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ
Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/
MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs
Kaiser still in denial over patient suicides
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rzGA1XWxgI&t=5s
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-still-in-denial-over-patient-suicides/
SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps
Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA
Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s
NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal Rosselli
https://youtu.be/z5oL7rN7wmo
Kaiser NUHW Workers Strike Against Short Staffing Threatening Healthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8SjlVXpmAI&t=12s
Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/
MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs
Kaiser still in denial over patient suicides
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rzGA1XWxgI&t=5s
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-still-in-denial-over-patient-suicides/
SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps
Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA
Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s
NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal Rosselli
https://youtu.be/z5oL7rN7wmo
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://www.calfac.org/csu-ai-contractor-o...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 8, 2026 7:36PM
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