Author Talk: George Takei, They Called Us Enemy

Date:

Sunday, May 31, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Public Library

Email:

Phone:

415-557-4400

Location Details:

[HYBRID] San Francisco Main Library, Chinese Center, 3rd Floor

100 Larkin Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

Discover the story behind "They Called Us Enemy" with actor, author and activist George Takei. During this livestreamed author talk, Takei reflects on his childhood experience in U.S. incarceration camps during World War II and discusses the lasting impact of this history today. Presented as part of One Book, One Coast, this virtual program features Takei in conversation with Skye Patrick of the Los Angeles County Library and Cathy De Leon of the Long Beach Public Library.



Register for the talk via Zoom or visit the San Francisco Main Library to watch the livestream in-person with fellow community members.



Free