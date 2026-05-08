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Author Talk: George Takei, They Called Us Enemy
Date:
Sunday, May 31, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
[HYBRID] San Francisco Main Library, Chinese Center, 3rd Floor
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Discover the story behind "They Called Us Enemy" with actor, author and activist George Takei. During this livestreamed author talk, Takei reflects on his childhood experience in U.S. incarceration camps during World War II and discusses the lasting impact of this history today. Presented as part of One Book, One Coast, this virtual program features Takei in conversation with Skye Patrick of the Los Angeles County Library and Cathy De Leon of the Long Beach Public Library.
Register for the talk via Zoom or visit the San Francisco Main Library to watch the livestream in-person with fellow community members.
Free
Register for the talk via Zoom or visit the San Francisco Main Library to watch the livestream in-person with fellow community members.
Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2026/05/31/author-...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 8, 2026 4:51PM
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