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View events for the week of 5/28/2026
San Francisco Arts + Action

Boots Riley In Conversation with Forum Live

Sydney Goldstein Theater 275 Hayes Street San Francisco, CA 94102
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Date:
Thursday, May 28, 2026
Time:
7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
KQED Live
Email:
Location Details:
Sydney Goldstein Theater
275 Hayes Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Co-presented with City Arts & Lectures

Boots Riley joins KQED's award-winning public radio program Forum for a special live conversation celebrating his bold new film, I Love Boosters, onstage at City Arts & Lectures' Sydney Goldstein Theater. Known for his sharp political insight, surreal storytelling, and genre-defying style, Riley will dive into the ideas behind the film, his creative process, and the cultural questions that fuel his work.

Hosted in Forum's signature smart, curious style, this live taping invites audiences into a wide-ranging discussion that blends film, politics, art, and social commentary. Expect an engaging, thought-provoking evening that goes beyond the screen and into the bigger themes shaping Riley's cinematic world.

$49 + fees.
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/live
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 8, 2026 4:51PM
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