Boots Riley In Conversation with Forum Live

Date:

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Time:

7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

KQED Live

Email:

Location Details:

Sydney Goldstein Theater

275 Hayes Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

Co-presented with City Arts & Lectures



Boots Riley joins KQED's award-winning public radio program Forum for a special live conversation celebrating his bold new film, I Love Boosters, onstage at City Arts & Lectures' Sydney Goldstein Theater. Known for his sharp political insight, surreal storytelling, and genre-defying style, Riley will dive into the ideas behind the film, his creative process, and the cultural questions that fuel his work.



Hosted in Forum's signature smart, curious style, this live taping invites audiences into a wide-ranging discussion that blends film, politics, art, and social commentary. Expect an engaging, thought-provoking evening that goes beyond the screen and into the bigger themes shaping Riley's cinematic world.



$49 + fees.