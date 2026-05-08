Reading and Discussion Group — "The Revolutionary Party: Its Role in the Struggle for Socialism" by James P. CannonThe 99% is rising up against war, repression, and crackdowns on civil liberties. Mass protest is a crucial component, but conscious collective action by workers is key. How can we ensure that our struggles for systemic change are inclusive of those who need change the most? What is the way to foster accountable leadership, free of opportunism and ruling class influence?Participate in this three-session discussion exploring the role of a revolutionary party in organizing an inclusive movement for radical change.Wednesdays, May 13th through 27th6:30 to 8:00 pmNew Valencia Hall747 Polk St, San Francisco(located 7 blocks from Civic Center BART and on/or near the Muni #5, 19, 27, 31, 38 & 49)Wheelchair accessible entranceDonation: $3-6/sessionAlso on Zoom--register atHosted by Freedom Socialist Partysocialism.com • bayareafsp [at] socialism.com • 415.864.1278