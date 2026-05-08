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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/27/2026
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Discussion Group — "The Revolutionary Party: Its Role in the Struggle for Socialism"

Flyer for Discussion Group — "The Revolutionary Party: Its Role in the Struggle for Socialism" by James P. Cannon (all text in description)
original image (1545x1999)
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Date:
Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk St (nr. Ellis), San Francisco
(located 7 blocks from Civic Center BART and on/or near the Muni #5, 19, 27, 31, 38 & 49)
Wheelchair accessible entrance
Reading and Discussion Group — "The Revolutionary Party: Its Role in the Struggle for Socialism" by James P. Cannon

The 99% is rising up against war, repression, and crackdowns on civil liberties. Mass protest is a crucial component, but conscious collective action by workers is key. How can we ensure that our struggles for systemic change are inclusive of those who need change the most? What is the way to foster accountable leadership, free of opportunism and ruling class influence?

Participate in this three-session discussion exploring the role of a revolutionary party in organizing an inclusive movement for radical change.

Wednesdays, May 13th through 27th
6:30 to 8:00 pm

New Valencia Hall
747 Polk St, San Francisco
(located 7 blocks from Civic Center BART and on/or near the Muni #5, 19, 27, 31, 38 & 49)
Wheelchair accessible entrance

Donation: $3-6/session
Also on Zoom--register at
https://bit.ly/RevolutionaryPartyStudyGroup

Hosted by Freedom Socialist Party
socialism.com • bayareafsp [at] socialism.com • 415.864.1278
For more information: https://socialism.com/san-francisco
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 8, 2026 2:55PM
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