Economic Activism for Palestine

Date:

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Time:

6:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Northwest Quaker

Location Details:

How can we use our money proactively and withdraw it strategically to express our values with regard to Palestine? Panelists will present both investment and divestment options, for individual and groups, including advocacy on investments our states make.



Presenters include Dov Baum from the Economic Activism Program of the American Friends Service Committee and Nadia Ismael from the Board of the Woven Futures Fund, a program of the Women Donors Network.

