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View events for the week of 5/9/2026
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense

Bay Delta Bioregional Unconference for Regeneration

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Date:
Saturday, May 09, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
ajay
Location Details:
oakstop broadway event hall

Join us for the Bay Delta Bioregional Unconference for Regeneration — a unique, open-format community gathering focused on bioregional resilience, regenerative systems, and mutual aid across the Bay Delta.

What is an Unconference?
Unlike traditional conferences, this event has no pre-set speakers, keynotes, or panels. The agenda is built entirely by the people who show up. If you have a topic you want to discuss, a project you want to share, or a question you want to explore, you propose it, and we help you find the space to facilitate that conversation. It is a space for radical collaboration, deep listening, and collective visioning.

Themes and Threads:
Participants are welcome to bring any topic that feels alive for them, including but not limited to:

  • Bioregional Resilience & Climate Justice
  • Food Sovereignty & Regenerative Agriculture
  • Community Land Stewardship & Housing Justice
  • Cooperative Economics & Mutual Aid Networks
  • Ecological Restoration & Urban Growing
  • Systems Thinking & Decentralized Organizing

Who Should Attend:
Farmers, gardeners, educators, activists, artists, coders, parents, neighbors, and anyone working on the front lines of community change or ecological healing. We are creating the container; you bring the content that matters most to our region right now.

Event Logistics:

  • When: Saturday, May 9, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • Where: Oakstop, 1721 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612
  • Lunch: Catering provided (vegetarian options available).
  • Accessibility: Ground-floor venue with elevator access, step-free entrance, and accessible restrooms.

Registration & Cost:
Registration is sliding scale ($20–$100) to ensure accessibility. We also have work-trade opportunities available and a firm policy that no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Please register online to help us with our food and logistics planning.

Learn More & Register:
Register for the Unconference here

🌍 Global Earth Repair Convergence (GERC)
We are proud to serve as a local partner for the Global Earth Repair Convergence. While we gather in person on Saturday, we invite you to connect with the larger movement during their online programming on Friday, May 8th, and Sunday, May 10th. Learn more at globalearthrepairconvergence.com.

For more information: https://events.humanitix.com/bay-delta-bio...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 8, 2026 12:08AM
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